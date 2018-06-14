Fantasy Football rankings, breakouts 2018: Positional tiers from same expert who was high on Davante Adams

There are many different ways to draft your Fantasy Football team. You can snag an elite quarterback like Aaron Rodgers with your first pick. Or you can draft a star running back in the fantasy football rankings like Le'Veon Bell and then pick up a mid-tier quarterback later. However, if you want to win your league, there's a method to the madness. Luckily, no one is better at identifying when to draft certain players and positions than CBS Sports Senior Fantasy Writer Dave Richard.

Richard was the first Fantasy writer for NFL.com before moving to CBS Sports in 2006. Since then, he has crunched the numbers, studied the film, developed tiers and trade charts, previewed every NFL game, talked to the decision makers and earned multiple honors for doing so.

In 2017, Richard said Packers receiver Davante Adams was worthy of a third-round pick in most Fantasy leagues, a claim that raised some eyebrows in a crowded receiving corps along with Jordy Nelson and Randall Cobb.

But Adams proved that 2016 was no fluke when he caught 74 passes for 885 yards and 10 touchdowns last season, ranking 13th among all wideouts in fantasy points scored -- and that was with Aaron Rodgers on the shelf with a collarbone injury.

Anybody who took a chance on Adams in a dynasty league saw immediate dividends, and has one of the rising stars at receiver locked up.

Now, Richard has broken down every position group into tiers, setting in motion expectations for where every notable player should be chosen on Draft Day based on a non-PPR league.

It's like a cheat sheet -- you'll know where everyone will get drafted, including the players you have to have on your squad.

We can tell you he's extremely high on Adams again this year, placing him as the No. 6 receiver, near the top of the second tier for "near-elite" wideouts.

Another pick he's all over: Texans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, who is among the top four receivers in his "elite" tier 1 category.



"The position with the least amount of elite talent compared to the number of starting lineup spots in your league? No doubt, it's receiver," Richard told SportsLine. "And because the position hasn't exploded with major stats over the past couple of seasons, it's a tough argument to hoard receivers with most of your first few selections. Supply will run out quickly on fantasy football draft day. Do not bank on landing great starting receivers if you ignore the position with any of your first three picks."

He has also identified a quarterback who he believes should be the third signal caller taken in most drafts after Rodgers and Tom Brady. It's not a name you're considering, but securing him at the right time could lead to league dominance.

So where should you draft that stud QB, RB, WR and TE? Visit SportsLine now to see Dave Richard's coveted positional tiers, all from the acclaimed Fantasy Football expert who was all over Davante Adams' breakout 2017 season.