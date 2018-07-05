Fantasy Football Rankings, Busts 2018: Model that beat experts warns about Jarvis Landry, Mark Ingram

Derek Carr was sky-high on many experts' fantasy football rankings last season. Coming off a career-best 32 TDs in 2015 and another 28 in 2016, Carr was plucked off fantasy football draft boards early and often. However, instead of building on his success, Carr struggled mightily, tossing just 22 touchdowns against 13 interceptions. He threw multiple touchdowns just once in the final five weeks of the season and topped 200 yards passing just once in the last three weeks. Anyone who drafted him likely had a big hole to climb out of in their fantasy football leagues.

The team at SportsLine saw Carr's setback coming. Their model, which was used to power Fantasy Football projections at the three largest sites, had Carr finishing well outside the top 10. He ended the season as the 19th-ranked QB.

One huge bust SportsLine is predicting this season: Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers. He has thrown over 30 touchdowns in three of his last five seasons, but SportsLine's fantasy football cheat sheets have him ranked lower than Blake Bortles (21 touchdowns last season), Dak Prescott (22) and even first-year starter Patrick Mahomes. Don't be fooled by Rivers' preseason hype.

A receiver, steer clear of Browns wideout Jarvis Landry. He led the NFL in receptions in 2017 with 112 and has the most receptions of any active player through the first four years of his career with 400. And he has eclipsed 1,100 yards receiving in two of his last three seasons.



However, SportsLine's fantasy football cheat sheets have Landry ranked lower than Emmanuel Sanders (two touchdowns last season), Pierre Garcon (zero) and Rishard Matthews (four). Landry is a bust you'll want to steer completely clear of in the early rounds of your draft.



At running back, steer clear of Saints RB Mark Ingram, who has scored 22 total touchdowns over the last two seasons and posted back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons in New Orleans. However, Ingram will miss the first four games of the 2018 season after violating the NFL's PED policy.

Plus, the emergence of Alvin Kamara will diminish Ingram's role in the Saints' explosive offense. SportsLine's model has Ingram lower than rookie Royce Freeman, Jay Ajayi (two total touchdowns last season) and James White (three) in its fantasy football rankings. Avoid Ingram and let your friends draft one of the biggest fantasy football busts.

SportsLine's cheat sheets are also calling for a big-name running back to bust in a major way. Rather than targeting him, their projections call for Kenyan Drake, Dion Lewis and Isaiah Crowell to have similar production.

