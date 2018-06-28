Fantasy Football Rankings, Busts 2018: Model that beat experts warns about Larry Fitzgerald, Carlos Hyde

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr was one of the biggest fantasy football busts last season. The fourth-year pro had thrown 60 touchdowns the previous two seasons combined and gone over 3,900 yards both years. Drafters and experts alike had Carr high up on their fantasy football rankings for quarterbacks. However, Carr face-planted last season, throwing just 22 touchdowns compared to 13 interceptions. His QB rating of 86.4 was the second-lowest of his career. Anyone who drafted him had to climb out of a hole in order to compete in their fantasy football league.

The team at SportsLine saw Carr's setback coming. Their model, which was used to power Fantasy Football projections at the three largest sites, had Carr finishing well outside the top 10. He ended the season as the 19th-ranked QB.

Before you draft this year, you need to check out SportsLine's fantasy football cheat sheets. When it came to ranking players last season, the model beat human experts when there were big differences in ranking. And the model was the closest to the hole overall, meaning it best pinpointed where every player would finish each week. That could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

Plus, their cheat sheets are available for every major Fantasy Football site, so no matter where you play, you can use them. And they're updated every four hours, so any time news breaks, you'll have the latest 2018 fantasy football rankings at your fingertips. As soon as a player is suspended or injured, SportsLine immediately updates its cheat sheets.

One huge bust SportsLine is predicting this season: Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers. He has thrown over 30 touchdowns in three of his last five seasons, but SportsLine's fantasy football cheat sheets have him ranked lower than Blake Bortles (21 touchdowns last season), Dak Prescott (22) and even first-year starter Patrick Mahomes. Don't be fooled by Rivers' preseason hype.

A receiver you'll want to steer clear of is Cardinals WR Larry Fitzgerald. Despite working with three quarterbacks in 2017, Fitzgerald posted his third consecutive 100-catch, 1,000-yard campaign. And he has scored at least six touchdowns in four of his last five seasons.



However, with yet another unsettled quarterback situation following the retirement of Carson Palmer, Fitzgerald is ranked lower than Marquise Goodwin (two touchdowns last season), Emmanuel Sanders (two) and Pierre Garcon (zero) on SportsLine's cheat sheets. Fitzgerald is one of the 2018 fantasy football busts you'll want to steer completely clear of in the early rounds of your draft.

At running back, avoid new Browns RB Carlos Hyde. He has scored 17 total touchdowns over the last two seasons and posted back-to-back top-15 finishes among Fantasy Football running backs. He has finished each of the last two seasons with over 1,100 total yards and at least eight touchdowns.

However, Hyde will share touches in Cleveland with Duke Johnson, who's flourished into a reliable pass catching back, and rookie Nick Chubb out of Georgia. SportsLine's model has Hyde ranked lower than C.J. Anderson (four touchdowns last season), Tarik Cohen (three) and Doug Martin (three). Avoid Hyde and let your friends draft this Fantasy Football bust.

SportsLine's cheat sheets are also calling for a big-name running back to bust in a major way. Rather than targeting him, their projections call for Kenyan Drake, Dion Lewis and Isaiah Crowell to have similar production.

