Fantasy Football Rankings, Busts 2018: Model that beat experts warns about LeGarrette Blount, Matthew Stafford

Drafting a bust means you had the wrong player ranked high in your fantasy football rankings. That's exactly what Derek Carr owners found out last year. Carr entered last season as a consensus top-10 quarterback by most experts. However, he failed to duplicate his 2016 campaign that saw him throw for nearly 4,000 yards and 28 touchdowns. Instead he regressed, tossing 13 interceptions, which tied his career high. Anyone who had him as a star in their fantasy football rankings dug themselves a deep hole early.

The team at SportsLine saw Carr's setback coming. Their model, which was used to power Fantasy Football projections at the three largest sites, had Carr finishing well outside the top 10 of its fantasy football rankings. He ended the season as the 19th-ranked QB.

Before you draft this year, you need to check out SportsLine's Fantasy Football cheat sheets. When it came to ranking players last season, the model beat human experts when there were big differences in ranking. And the model was the closest to the hole overall, meaning it best pinpointed where every player would finish each week. That could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

Plus, their cheat sheets are available for every major Fantasy Football site, so no matter where you play, you can use them. And they're updated every four hours, so any time news breaks, you'll have the latest 2018 Fantasy Football rankings at your fingertips. As soon as a player is suspended or injured, SportsLine immediately updates its cheat sheets.

One bust SportsLine is projecting this season: Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford. He put up huge numbers last year, including almost 4,500 yards passing and 29 touchdowns. But while Detroit focused on improving its offensive line and running back this offseason, Stafford lost a big red-zone target in tight end Eric Ebron. The model is projecting Stafford won't be able to replicate his big numbers.



SportsLine's cheat sheets have Stafford behind Kirk Cousins (27 TDs last year), Alex Smith (26) and even Andrew Luck, who hasn't started all 16 games in a season since 2014. Stafford is one QB you'll want to avoid.

At receiver, steer clear of new Raiders wideout Jordy Nelson. The 11-year veteran finds himself in a new offense in Oakland after being released from Green Bay. Nelson has eclipsed 1,200 yards receiving in three of his last four seasons. He has also scored at least 13 touchdowns in two of his last three seasons.



However, SportsLine's 2018 Fantasy Football cheat sheets have Nelson ranked lower than Tyrell Williams (four touchdowns last season), Mike Wallace (four) and rookie Calvin Ridley. Nelson is a bust you'll want to completely avoid in the early rounds of your draft.



At running back, steer clear of new Lions RB LaGarrette Blount, who has scored 21 total touchdowns over the past two seasons.



The 32-year-old averaged 4.4 yards per carry last season, and before the Eagles added Jay Ajayi in Week 9, Blount had at least eight fantasy points in standard CBS Sports leagues in five of Philadelphia's first eight games. However, Blount will now be part of a committee in Detroit that also features rookie Kerryon Johnson and pass-catching guru Theo Riddick. With such a crowded backfield, it will be hard for Blount to produce the type of numbers you need to win each week.



SportsLine's model has Blount lower than Jalen Richard (two total touchdowns last season), Darren Sproles (zero) and Peyton Barber (three) in its fantasy football rankings 2018. Avoid Blount and let your friends draft one of the biggest 2018 fantasy football busts.

SportsLine's cheat sheets are also calling for a big-name running back to bust in a major way. Rather than targeting him, their projections call for Kenyan Drake, Dion Lewis and Isaiah Crowell to have similar production.

So what busts should you avoid in your Fantasy Football draft? And what big-name running back could ruin your season? Visit SportsLine now to get Fantasy Football cheat sheets from the model that called Derek Carr's face-plant last season and find out.