Fantasy Football rankings by position 2018: Surprising QB projections by data-driven expert

With the 2018 Fantasy football season rapidly approaching, it's time to begin prepping for your draft. Finding the right value at the right time at quarterback is one of the keys to dominating your draft and winning your league. Reach for a QB too early and you'll be short on talent at other positions. Draft a quarterback too late and he'll drag you down all season. Before you select your fantasy football team this season, you need to see Heath Cummings' 2018 Fantasy football rankings and projections for quarterbacks. They'll give you a massive leg up over your opponents come draft time.

Cummings is a CBS Sports Senior Fantasy Writer, a former Footballguys staff writer and one-time host of "The Fantasy Football Show" on ESPN 1510 in Kansas City. He's one of the top Fantasy Football minds in the nation and specializes in detailed statistical analysis. His rankings and analysis go far beyond most -- giving exact projected numbers for every statistical category. If you want an edge in Fantasy Football, Cummings is the go-to expert.

We can tell you Cummings isn't high on Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz this year, saying he doesn't finish in the top 10 in his position in his 2018 Fantasy football rankings. Wentz was a breakout star last season until a knee injury in Week 14 cost him the rest of the season.



That injury led to substantial damage, including a torn LCL and ACL. His status for Week 1 is in question, and any quarterback coming off an injury faces plenty of questions the following year. With Super Bowl-winning QB Nick Foles as a backup, expect the Eagles to be extremely cautious working Wentz back into the lineup.



Cummings is projecting Wentz to throw 27 touchdowns, down significantly from the 33 that he had in 14 games last season. He's also calling for 562 attempts, 4,101 yards, and double-digit interceptions, good for just 314 fantasy points in standard CBS Sports leagues. It's too risky to use a high pick on Wentz at this point.

He is, however, high on Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, putting him inside the top five even though Big Ben threw 14 interceptions last season.

Cummings is calling for 4,521 passing yards and 30 touchdowns for Roethlisberger, both increases from last year. He's a pick you can make with confidence, according to Cummings' 2018 projections.

Cummings has also dropped one big-name quarterback completely out of the top 10, made the call on where Deshaun Watson should be ranked coming off of his injury and locked in where Jameis Winston falls because of his three-game suspension.

