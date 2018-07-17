Fantasy Football rankings by position 2018: Surprising QB projections by data-driven expert
Heath Cummings specializes in detailed statistical analysis and just released his QB rankings.
With the 2018 Fantasy football season rapidly approaching, it's time to begin prepping for your draft. Finding the right value at the right time at quarterback is one of the keys to dominating your draft and winning your league. Reach for a QB too early and you'll be short on talent at other positions. Draft a quarterback too late and he'll drag you down all season. Before you select your fantasy football team this season, you need to see Heath Cummings' 2018 Fantasy football rankings and projections for quarterbacks. They'll give you a massive leg up over your opponents come draft time.
Cummings is a CBS Sports Senior Fantasy Writer, a former Footballguys staff writer and one-time host of "The Fantasy Football Show" on ESPN 1510 in Kansas City. He's one of the top Fantasy Football minds in the nation and specializes in detailed statistical analysis. His rankings and analysis go far beyond most -- giving exact projected numbers for every statistical category. If you want an edge in Fantasy Football, Cummings is the go-to expert.
We can tell you Cummings isn't high on Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz this year, saying he doesn't finish in the top 10 in his position in his 2018 Fantasy football rankings. Wentz was a breakout star last season until a knee injury in Week 14 cost him the rest of the season.
That injury led to substantial damage, including a torn LCL and ACL. His status for Week 1 is in question, and any quarterback coming off an injury faces plenty of questions the following year. With Super Bowl-winning QB Nick Foles as a backup, expect the Eagles to be extremely cautious working Wentz back into the lineup.
Cummings is projecting Wentz to throw 27 touchdowns, down significantly from the 33 that he had in 14 games last season. He's also calling for 562 attempts, 4,101 yards, and double-digit interceptions, good for just 314 fantasy points in standard CBS Sports leagues. It's too risky to use a high pick on Wentz at this point.
He is, however, high on Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, putting him inside the top five even though Big Ben threw 14 interceptions last season.
Cummings is calling for 4,521 passing yards and 30 touchdowns for Roethlisberger, both increases from last year. He's a pick you can make with confidence, according to Cummings' 2018 projections.
Cummings has also dropped one big-name quarterback completely out of the top 10, made the call on where Deshaun Watson should be ranked coming off of his injury and locked in where Jameis Winston falls because of his three-game suspension.
So what is the exact ranking and statistical projection for every quarterback, and which huge name isn't even in the top 10? Visit SportsLine now to see Heath Cummings' Fantasy Football rankings and projections for QBs, all from one of the top Fantasy experts in the nation.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
20 No. 2 tight ends with No. 1 upside
Jamey Eisenberg looks at No. 2 Fantasy tight ends coming into training camp who could finish...
-
2018 sleepers: Target Baldwin, McKinnon
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
DST and kicker tiers
When's the right time to take a DST? Which kicker is worth a pick before the final round? Dave...
-
Tight end Tiers 2.0
This might not be the year tight ends take the league by storm, but it is a year to capitalize...
-
TE overview and 2018 strategies
If there ever was a year to map out a plan for tight ends, this is it. A lack of depth at the...
-
5 big questions for TE, K, DST
Get to know the tight end, kicker and DST positions for 2018 as our trio of experts answer...