Just four teams remain in the 2021 NFL Playoffs which means if you're still playing any type of Fantasy football, there isn't much room for error when setting your lineups. Players like Josh Allen, Davante Adams and Travis Kelce are obvious starts in Fantasy football regardless of their matchup. But deciding on players such as Cole Beasley, Devin Singletary and Dawson Knox can be tougher calls that could come down to their individual matchups. That's where a great set of Championship Round Fantasy football rankings can help you make those tough start-sit decisions.

Is Beasley, who was held without a catch last week against Baltimore, a solid Fantasy football pick this week as the Bills take on the Chiefs? And how should those other players factor into your Championship Round Fantasy football strategy? Before you lock in your Fantasy football lineups, be sure to check out the Fantasy football rankings for the Championship Round from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

When it comes to ranking players, SportsLine's model beat human experts in Fantasy football last season when there were big differences in ranking. Over the course of a season, that could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

Last week, the model was extremely high on Rams running back Cam Akers, saying he'd finish as a top-two player at his position. The result: Akers carried the ball 18 times for 90 yards and a touchdown. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a huge week.

Now, the model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, has revealed its Fantasy football rankings for the Championship Round. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

Top Fantasy football picks for Championship Weekend

One player the model is extremely high on this week: Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette. The former LSU standout had a sensational performance in Tampa Bay's upset victory over the Saints last week. Fournette recorded 17 carries for 63 yards and hauled in five of six targets for 44 yards and a touchdown.

Fournette served as Tampa Bay's lead back against New Orleans even with Ronald Jones (quadriceps) active and recording 13 carries of his own. Fournette is expected to remain a main focal point for the Buccaneers on Sunday against Green Bay with frigid temperatures in the forecast. SportsLine's model ranks Fournette as a top-three running back this week, making him a rock-solid RB1 option against the Packers.

And a massive shocker: Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown, who's recorded at least one touchdown reception in four of his last five games, stumbles big-time and barely cracks the top 10 at his position. Brown has been one of Tom Brady's favorite targets in the red zone in recent weeks. In fact, all five of his receiving touchdowns on the season have come in his past five outings.

However, Brown played only 40 percent of offensive snaps and finished with just one catch for 10 yards last week against the Saints. In addition, Brown has been held under 50 receiving yards in three of his last four games, one of the main reasons why the model has him ranked just inside the top-10 in its Fantasy football rankings.

How to set your Championship Weekend Fantasy football lineups

The model is also calling for a surprising running back you aren't even thinking about to finish in the top five of its Fantasy football rankings, and his team could be in for a big day on Sunday. You can see who it is here.

So who should you start and sit this week? And which surprising running back could lead you to victory? Visit SportsLine now to get Championship Weekend Fantasy football rankings for every position, plus see which running back is going to come out of nowhere to crack the top five, all from the model that out-performed experts big-time last season.