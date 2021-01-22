Fantasy football is often closely associated with the NFL regular season, but postseason Fantasy football formats have become more and more popular over the years and it's led to some thrilling action in the 2021 NFL Playoffs. Rookie running back Cam Akers announced himself as a star this postseason with 272 scrimmage yards and two touchdowns in two games, but with the Rams eliminated, Fantasy owners everywhere are looking for alternative options at running back for Championship Weekend.

Aaron Jones, Jamaal Williams and AJ Dillon all had a hand in the Packers rushing for 188 yards in their Divisional Round win over the Rams. So which of those three backs will receive the largest workload against the Buccaneers, and will either team commit to running the ball consistently in Chiefs vs. Bills? Before you lock in your Fantasy football lineups, be sure to check out the Fantasy football rankings for the Championship Round from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

When it comes to ranking players, SportsLine's model beat human experts in Fantasy football last season when there were big differences in ranking. Over the course of a season, that could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

Last week, the model was extremely high on Rams running back Cam Akers, saying he'd finish as a top-two player at his position. The result: Akers carried the ball 18 times for 90 yards and a touchdown. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a huge week.

Now, the model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, has revealed its Fantasy football rankings for the Championship Round. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

Top Fantasy football picks for Championship Weekend

One player the model is extremely high on this week: Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans. The hyperextended knee that bothered Evans at the end of the regular season is in the past, as he caught six passes for 119 yards in the Buccaneers' Wild Card Weekend victory over Washington and hauled in a touchdown pass against the Saints in the Divisional Round. Evans caught a career-high 13 touchdown passes this season and eclipsed the 1,000-yard plateau for the seventh straight time.

Evans and the Buccaneers face a stern test against the Green Bay Packers, who were seventh in the NFL against the pass in 2020. Nevertheless, SportsLine's model ranks Evans among the top five in its Fantasy football wide receiver rankings this week.

And a massive shocker: Chiefs running back Darrel Williams, who had 94 scrimmage yards last week in a win over the Browns, stumbles big-time and is no longer a starting-caliber option at his position. Williams has been a sparsely-used reserve runner in Kansas City for three seasons now and served the Chiefs well both in a Week 16 win over the Falcons when needed and then again last week.

However, the return of Clyde Edwards-Helaire (hip, ankle) appears to be in the works for Sunday and his three-down ability will dramatically reduce Williams' playing time. To make matters worse, the Chiefs still have Le'Veon Bell fighting for touches and the Bills run defense should have some confidence after holding Lamar Jackson, J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards all to 42 rushing yards or less last week.

How to set your Championship Weekend Fantasy football lineups

The model is also calling for a surprising running back you aren't even thinking about to finish in the top five of its Fantasy football rankings, and his team could be in for a big day on Sunday. You can see who it is here.

So who should you start and sit this week? And which surprising running back could lead you to victory? Visit SportsLine now to get Championship Weekend Fantasy football rankings for every position, plus see which running back is going to come out of nowhere to crack the top five, all from the model that out-performed experts big-time last season.