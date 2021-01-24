Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers led the NFL in passing touchdowns (48) during the regular season, but he struggled mightily against the Buccaneers in October. Rodgers completed just 16-of-35 pass attempts for 160 yards, no touchdowns and two interceptions in Green Bay's 38-10 loss at Tampa Bay. It was the only game this season that Rodgers failed to throw a touchdown pass. Can you trust him this week against the Buccaneers or are there other quarterbacks who should be higher in your Fantasy football rankings?

With plenty of star power in the Championship Round NFL schedule, finalizing your Fantasy football strategy could be a challenge.

When it comes to ranking players, SportsLine's model beat human experts in Fantasy football last season when there were big differences in ranking.

Last week, the model was extremely high on Rams running back Cam Akers, saying he'd finish as a top-two player at his position. The result: Akers carried the ball 18 times for 90 yards and a touchdown. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a huge week.

Now, the model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, has revealed its Fantasy football rankings for the Championship Round.

Top Fantasy football picks for Championship Weekend

One player the model is extremely high on this week: Packers tight end Robert Tonyan. Green Bay's tight end was one of the biggest Fantasy football breakouts, finishing the regular season with 52 receptions for 586 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Tonyan averaged 11.3 yards per catch and recorded four receptions for 60 yards in the Packers' divisional-round win over the Rams last Saturday. He's also had a knack for finding the end zone in recent weeks. In fact, Tonyan has scored a touchdown in six of his last eight games.

That's one of the main reasons why SportsLine's model lists Tonyan at No. 2 in its Fantasy football tight end rankings this week. Lock him in your Fantasy football lineups and look for a big return against the Buccaneers on Sunday.

And a massive shocker: Chiefs running back Darrel Williams, who had 94 scrimmage yards last week in a win over the Browns, stumbles big-time and is no longer a starting-caliber option at his position. Williams has been a sparsely-used reserve runner in Kansas City for three seasons, but served the Chiefs well in a Week 16 win over the Falcons and again last week.

However, the return of starter Clyde Edwards-Helaire (hip, ankle) appears to be in the works for Sunday, and his three-down ability could dramatically reduce Williams' playing time. To make matters worse, the Chiefs still have Le'Veon Bell fighting for touches and the Bills' run defense should have confidence after holding Lamar Jackson, J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards to 42 rushing yards or less last week.

How to set your Championship Weekend Fantasy football lineups

The model is also calling for a surprising running back you aren't even thinking about to finish in the top five of its Fantasy football rankings, and his team could be in for a big day on Sunday.

So who should you start and sit this week? And which surprising running back could lead you to victory?