Fantasy Football Rankings Countdown: Expert analysis from from No. 150 to No. 1

OTAs are in the rearview mirror. Minicamps are going down now. Training camp is just a bit more than a month away.

Sure, you could just start doing your research in July and August and do fine, but we want you to do better than fine. We want you to win your league running away, and the best way to do that is to get a head start on the competition. That's why we're expanding our Fantasy football offseason coverage this season. Beginning with our in-depth breakdown of the top 150 players in Fantasy for 2019.

We've taken the consensus of our expert's rankings and we're going to be working our way through them all this week, starting from No. 150 Monday and working our way to No. 1 Friday. We'll have a Fantasy Football Today live special on CBS Sports HQ each day of the week at noon with Jamey Eisenberg, Dave Richard, Heath Cummings, and a slew of guests to take you through each player, along with special episodes of our Fantasy Football Today podcast each day.

In the coming weeks and months, we'll be filling you in on sleepers, breakouts, and busts, breaking out each position into tiers, and everything else you need to know come Draft Day. By the end of this week, you'll know these players as well as our experts, and that's a great start to your research.

CBS Fantasy Football Top-150 Rankings



Consensus of Jamey Eisenberg, Dave Richard, and Heath Cummings' ranks

150. Duke Johnson, RB, CLE

149. Dak Prescott, QB, DAL

148. Devin Funchess, WR, IND

147. Chris Thompson, RB, WAS

146. Jalen Richard, RB, OAK

145. Justice Hill, RB, BAL

144. Ben Roethlisberger, QB, PIT

143. Philip Rivers, QB, LAC

142. Marqise Lee, WR, JAC

141. Trey Burton, TE, CHI

140. Mohamed Sanu, WR, ATL

139. Alexander Mattison, RB, MIN

138. Kyler Murray, QB, ARI

137. Chris Herndon, TE, NYJ

136. Robert Foster, WR, BUF

135. Vance McDonald, TE, PIT

134. Kareem Hunt, RB, CLE

133. Nyheim Hines, RB, IND

132. Jamison Crowder, WR, NYJ

131. T.J. Hockenson, TE, DET

130. Kalen Ballage, RB, MIA

129. Michael Gallup, WR, DAL

128. Russell Wilson, QB, SEA

127. Ronald Jones, RB, TB

126. Royce Freeman, RB, DEN

125. Darrell Henderson, RB, LAR

124. Deebo Samuel, WR, SF

123. D.K. Metcalf, WR, SEA

122. Jamaal Williams, RB, GB

121. Albert Wilson, WR, MIA

120. Anthony Miller, WR, CHI

119. Austin Hooper, TE, ATL

118. Jared Goff, QB, LAR

117. David Njoku, TE, CLE

116. D'Onta Foreman, RB, HOU

115. Jordan Reed, TE, WAS

114. John Brown, WR, BUF

113. Emmanuel Sanders, WR, DEN

112. DaeSean Hamilton, WR, DEN

111. N'Keal Harry, WR, NE

110. Marquise Brown, WR, BAL

109. Kenny Stills, WR, MIA

108. Drew Brees, QB, NO

107. Jameis Winston, QB, TB

106. Carlos Hyde, RB, KC

105. Curtis Samuel, WR, CAR

104. Dion Lewis, RB, TEN

103. Tyrell Williams, WR, OAK

102. James Washington, WR, PIT

101. DeSean Jackson, WR, PHI

100. Carson Wentz, QB, PHI

99. Courtland Sutton, WR, DEN

98. Keke Coutee, WR, HOU

97. Jerick McKinnon, RB, SF

96. Ito Smith, RB, ATL

95. Jordan Howard, RB, PHI

94. Cam Newton, QB, CAR

93. Latavius Murray, RB, NO

92. Matt Ryan, QB, ATL

91. Larry Fitzgerald, WR, ARI

Nos. 90-1 coming Wednesday through Friday.