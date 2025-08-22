One of the most valuable tools I call on when it's time for my Fantasy Football draft is my tiered-based rankings. It's one thing to draft a team based on a list of rankings, but using tiers allows me to pinpoint runs on positions in the draft and avoid getting caught reaching -- or worse -- missing on a position. Today, we will be featuring my quarterback tiers for the 2025 Fantasy season. I will also be providing which round you should target each tier of players in. These target rounds will be based on a format where you start one quarterback each week. However, at the end, I will include a tier of quarterbacks that I am only looking to target/draft in Superflex and two-QB formats.

As Scott White so eloquently termed them -- tiers, for those who don't know, signal where the biggest drop-offs are at a position so that you can determine the most optimal time to draft said position. Players whose impact is essentially the same are bundled together, revealing at a glance how many alike choices remain. With every position's tiers in hand, you can know during the heat of the draft which position to target next by identifying the one whose active tier is closest to depletion.

Quarterback tiers