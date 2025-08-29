Fantasy Football Rankings: Dave Richard's RB provide blueprint for where to draft running backs in 2025
Dave's tier-based rankings provide a draft day blueprint for how to draft running backs in multiple formats
One of the great things about Fantasy football drafts is that every flavor of strategy can come into play depending both on the format of the league and the unique way each draft unfolds and shrinks the player pool pick by pick. As we've talked about in the past, you can have a successful draft whether you go Zero RB, Hero RB or RB Heavy early. But how do you determine which strategy makes the most sense as your draft unfolds? That's where our positional tiers come in.
Positional tiers are Fantasy football rankings broken into groups of players with similar value, and using them in your draft allows you to track where the gaps exist between the best players available at each position and the next tier, allowing you to make quick decisions about who to draft when you're on the clock.
For example, if you're picking near the end of Round 2 and see one running back remaining from Tier 2 below but three or four WRs left in a similar tier, it would make sense to take the running back even if in a bubble he's ranked behind the best WR available, because you can feel good about landing a similarly-valued receiver in the following round. This in particular helps know when to take the plunge on a quarterback or tight end as those player pools start to thin out.
Running back PPR tiers
B. Robinson ATL Bijan Robinson ATL
J. Gibbs DET Jahmyr Gibbs DET
S. Barkley PHI Saquon Barkley PHI
D. Henry BAL Derrick Henry BAL
A. Jeanty LV Ashton Jeanty LV
D. Achane MIA De'Von Achane MIA
J. Jacobs GB Josh Jacobs GB
C. Brown CIN Chase Brown CIN
B. Irving TB Bucky Irving TB
J. Taylor IND Jonathan Taylor IND
K. Williams LAR Kyren Williams LAR
O. Hampton LAC Omarion Hampton LAC
J. Cook BUF James Cook BUF
A. Kamara NO Alvin Kamara NO
C. Hubbard CAR Chuba Hubbard CAR
J. Conner ARI James Conner ARI
K. Walker III SEA Kenneth Walker III SEA
B. Hall NYJ Breece Hall NYJ
I. Pacheco KC Isiah Pacheco KC
T. Pollard TEN Tony Pollard TEN
D. Montgomery DET David Montgomery DET
D. Swift CHI D'Andre Swift CHI
T. Tracy Jr. NYG Tyrone Tracy Jr. NYG
A. Jones MIN Aaron Jones MIN
J. Mason MIN Jordan Mason MIN
K. Johnson PIT Kaleb Johnson PIT
T. Etienne JAC Travis Etienne JAC
J. Warren PIT Jaylen Warren PIT
A. Ekeler WAS Austin Ekeler WAS
B. Allen NYJ Braelon Allen NYJ
B. Tuten JAC Bhayshul Tuten JAC
Z. Charbonnet SEA Zach Charbonnet SEA
J. Williams DAL Javonte Williams DAL
D. Sampson CLE Dylan Sampson CLE
O. Gordon II MIA Ollie Gordon II MIA
N. Chubb HOU Nick Chubb HOU
J. Blue DAL Jaydon Blue DAL
C. Skattebo NYG Cam Skattebo NYG
T. Bigsby JAC Tank Bigsby JAC
Q. Judkins CLE Quinshon Judkins CLE
J. Dobbins DEN J.K. Dobbins DEN
J. Ford CLE Jerome Ford CLE
T. Benson ARI Trey Benson ARI
N. Harris LAC Najee Harris LAC
T. Spears TEN Tyjae Spears TEN
R. White TB Rachaad White TB
C. Rodriguez Jr. WAS Chris Rodriguez Jr. WAS
T. Allgeier ATL Tyler Allgeier ATL
W. Shipley PHI Will Shipley PHI
B. Smith KC Brashard Smith KC
D. Pierce HOU Dameon Pierce HOU
K. Monangai CHI Kyle Monangai CHI
Running back non-PPR tiers
B. Robinson ATL Bijan Robinson ATL
J. Gibbs DET Jahmyr Gibbs DET
D. Henry BAL Derrick Henry BAL
S. Barkley PHI Saquon Barkley PHI
A. Jeanty LV Ashton Jeanty LV
J. Jacobs GB Josh Jacobs GB
C. Brown CIN Chase Brown CIN
J. Taylor IND Jonathan Taylor IND
B. Irving TB Bucky Irving TB
D. Achane MIA De'Von Achane MIA
K. Williams LAR Kyren Williams LAR
O. Hampton LAC Omarion Hampton LAC
J. Cook BUF James Cook BUF
C. Hubbard CAR Chuba Hubbard CAR
J. Conner ARI James Conner ARI
K. Walker III SEA Kenneth Walker III SEA
A. Kamara NO Alvin Kamara NO
B. Hall NYJ Breece Hall NYJ
I. Pacheco KC Isiah Pacheco KC
T. Pollard TEN Tony Pollard TEN
D. Montgomery DET David Montgomery DET
D. Swift CHI D'Andre Swift CHI
T. Tracy Jr. NYG Tyrone Tracy Jr. NYG
J. Mason MIN Jordan Mason MIN
A. Jones MIN Aaron Jones MIN
K. Johnson PIT Kaleb Johnson PIT
T. Etienne JAC Travis Etienne JAC
J. Warren PIT Jaylen Warren PIT
B. Allen NYJ Braelon Allen NYJ
B. Tuten JAC Bhayshul Tuten JAC
Z. Charbonnet SEA Zach Charbonnet SEA
J. Williams DAL Javonte Williams DAL
D. Sampson CLE Dylan Sampson CLE
O. Gordon II MIA Ollie Gordon II MIA
A. Ekeler WAS Austin Ekeler WAS
N. Chubb HOU Nick Chubb HOU
J. Blue DAL Jaydon Blue DAL
C. Skattebo NYG Cam Skattebo NYG
T. Bigsby JAC Tank Bigsby JAC
Q. Judkins CLE Quinshon Judkins CLE
N. Harris LAC Najee Harris LAC
J. Dobbins DEN J.K. Dobbins DEN
J. Ford CLE Jerome Ford CLE
T. Benson ARI Trey Benson ARI
T. Spears TEN Tyjae Spears TEN
C. Rodriguez Jr. WAS Chris Rodriguez Jr. WAS
R. White TB Rachaad White TB
T. Allgeier ATL Tyler Allgeier ATL
W. Shipley PHI Will Shipley PHI
B. Corum LAR Blake Corum LAR
K. Monangai CHI Kyle Monangai CHI