Only eight teams remain in the 2021 NFL Playoffs, which means if you're entering any kind of postseason Fantasy football contest, there isn't much room for error when setting your lineups. Players like Patrick Mahomes, Nick Chubb and Stefon Diggs are obvious starts in Fantasy football regardless of their matchup. But deciding on players such as Antonio Brown, Kareem Hunt and Drew Brees can be tougher calls that could come down to who they play. That's where a great set of Divisional Round Fantasy football rankings can help you make those tough start-sit decisions.

Is Brown, who's recorded five touchdown receptions in his last four games, a solid Fantasy football pick this week as the Buccaneers take on a New Orleans defense that gave up just nine points last week against Chicago? And how should those other players factor into your Divisional Round Fantasy football strategy? Before locking in your Fantasy football lineups, be sure to check out the Fantasy football rankings for the Divisional Round from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last week, the model was extremely high on Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, saying he'd finish as a top-five player at his position. The result: Roethlisberger completed nearly 70 percent of his passes for 501 yards and four touchdowns. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a huge week.

Top Fantasy football picks for the Divisional Round

One player the model is extremely high on this week: Rams running back Cam Akers. Los Angeles' rookie running back racked up 176 scrimmage yards and a touchdown in last week's victory over the Seahawks. He's quickly cemented himself as the lead back in Los Angeles, having recorded at least 21 carries in four of his last five games.

Akers has eclipsed 130 rushing yards in two of his last four outings, and he's expected to be a focal point on Saturday against the Packers. With Jared Goff (thumb) battling through an injury, Akers will undoubtedly handle another large workload, which bodes well for his Fantasy value. SportsLine's model ranks Akers as a top-three running back this week, making him a rock-solid RB1 option against the Packers.

And a massive shocker: Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry, who recorded 92 receiving yards and a touchdown last week against the Steelers, stumbles big-time and doesn't even crack the top 10 at his position. Landry has been one of Baker Mayfield's favorite targets in the red zone in recent weeks. In fact, all four of his receiving touchdowns on the season have come in his past six outings.

However, Landry has been held to fewer than 65 receiving yards in nine of his last 11 games, one of the main reasons why the model has him outside the top-10 in its Fantasy football rankings for wide receivers.

How to set your Divisional Round Fantasy football lineups

