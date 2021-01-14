The 2021 NFL Playoffs continue this weekend with four Divisional Round games, and Fantasy football players are still wrestling with difficult lineup decisions. Rams rookie running back Cam Akers had a coming out party on Wild Card Weekend with 131 rushing yards and a score to go along with 45 yards through the air. Now, Akers could be a popular option against a Packers defense that allowed 4.5 yards per carry during the regular season. But should he be among your Fantasy football picks?

Meanwhile, Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, Tyreek Hill and the Chiefs are favored by 10 over the Browns, but can you trust high-flying Kansas City in your Divisional Round Fantasy football strategy? A reliable set of Divisional Round Fantasy football rankings can help answer those types of questions as you finalize your lineups for the 2021 NFL Playoffs. Before locking in your Fantasy football lineups, be sure to check out the Fantasy football rankings for the Divisional Round from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

When it comes to ranking players, SportsLine's model beat human experts in Fantasy football last season when there were big differences in ranking. Over the course of a season, that could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

Last week, the model was extremely high on Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, saying he'd finish as a top-five player at his position. The result: Roethlisberger completed nearly 70 percent of his passes for 501 yards and four touchdowns. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a huge week.

Now, the model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, has revealed its Fantasy football rankings for the Divisional Round. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

Top Fantasy football picks for the Divisional Round

One player the model is extremely high on this week: Ravens wide receiver Marquise Brown. After catching 46 passes for 584 yards and seven touchdowns during his rookie season, Brown had 58 catches for 769 yards and eight scores in 2020. Brown caught six of those touchdown passes in his final six regular-season games and was heavily involved in Baltimore's gameplan against the Titans last week.

Brown was targeted nine times and came down with seven receptions for 109 yards and also turned two carries into 19 yards in a 20-13 win over Tennessee. Now, he'll take on a Buffalo defense that has given up 693 yards through the air in its last two games, which is why the model ranks Brown as a top-five option at wide receiver this week.

And a massive shocker: Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry, who recorded 92 receiving yards and a touchdown last week against the Steelers, stumbles big-time and doesn't even crack the top 10 at his position. Landry has been one of Baker Mayfield's favorite targets in the red zone in recent weeks. In fact, all four of his receiving touchdowns on the season have come in his past six outings.

However, Landry has been held to fewer than 65 receiving yards in nine of his last 11 games, one of the main reasons why the model has him outside the top-10 in its Fantasy football rankings for wide receivers.

How to set your Divisional Round Fantasy football lineups

The model is also calling for a surprising running back you aren't even thinking about to finish in the top 10 of its Fantasy football rankings, and his team could be in for a deep run in the playoffs. You can see who it is here.

So who should you start and sit this week? And which surprising running back could lead you to victory? Visit SportsLine now to get Divisional Round Fantasy football rankings for every position, plus see which running back is going to come out of nowhere to crack the top 10, all from the model that out-performed experts big-time last season.