Fantasy Football Rankings, Divisional Round: Model that beat experts says start Damien Williams, sit Philip Rivers

Before locking in your lineups for the divisional round of the 2019 NFL playoffs, you need to see the latest Fantasy Football rankings from SportsLine's advanced computer model. When it comes to ranking players, their model beat human experts in Fantasy Football last season when there were big differences in ranking. And the model was closest to the hole overall, meaning it best pinpointed where every player would finish each week. With an unpredictable NFL playoff schedule ahead of us, that could literally be the difference between winning your Fantasy Football playoff league or going home empty-handed.

Last week, the model was extremely high on Colts running back Marlon Mack, saying he would finish as a top-three running back. The result: Mack recorded 148 rushing yards and a touchdown. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a huge week.

Now the model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has revealed its latest divisional round Fantasy Football rankings. One player the model loves this week: Chiefs running back Damien Williams.

Williams has emerged as a key piece for the Chiefs out of the backfield, and he gets an enticing matchup this week against a Colts defense that has given up big days to running backs like Joe Mixon (17-95-1) and Sony Michel (18-98-1) this season. Williams enters the divisional round averaging 5.8 yards per carry in his past three games and has scored four total touchdowns during that span. The model says he's a top-five running back this week, ahead of players like Mark Ingram, James White and Mack.

And a massive shocker: Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers stumbles big-time this week against the Patriots and finishes outside the top five. He's a player to bench this weekend.

Rivers led the Chargers to a win against the Ravens, but failed to throw a touchdown pass for the second time in three weeks. He has now failed to top 200 yards in each of his past three outings, and SportsLine's model says he'll struggle big-time again this week on the road against the Patriots, who have allowed an average of just 8.3 points in their past three home games.

