Fantasy Football Rankings, Divisional Round: Model that beat experts says start Darren Sproles, sit Philip Rivers

The Divisional round of the 2019 NFL Playoffs is officially here. The Colts, Chiefs, Cowboys, Rams, Chargers, Patriots, Eagles, and Saints are all in action. Whereas defense stole the show in the Wild Card round, the Divisional round is all about offense. Two Over-Unders are above 50 this week, and the top five scoring offenses during the regular season will all take the field. If you're still playing Fantasy football, that means you have some tough decisions to make. Finding proven Fantasy football rankings for the Divisional round is critical, and will help you decide how to value quarterbacks like Tom Brady, Drew Brees, Patrick Mahomes, and Andrew Luck on this week of superstars. Before you lock in any lineups, check out the latest Divisional round Fantasy football rankings from the team at SportsLine.

When it comes to ranking players, their model beat human experts in Fantasy Football last season when there were big differences in ranking. And the model was closest to the hole overall, meaning it best pinpointed where every player would finish each week. With an unpredictable NFL playoff schedule ahead of us, that could literally be the difference between winning your Fantasy Football playoff league or going home empty-handed.

Last week, the model was extremely high on Colts running back Marlon Mack, saying he would finish as a top-three running back. The result: Mack recorded 148 rushing yards and a touchdown. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a huge week.

Now the model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has revealed its latest divisional round Fantasy Football rankings. One player the model loves this week: Eagles running back Darren Sproles.

The diminutive Eagles playmaker is only owned in 22 percent of CBS Sports Fantasy football leagues this postseason, but Wild Card Weekend proved he's going to be an integral part of the defending champions' game plan. Things weren't easy on Sproles against the No. 1-ranked rushing defense in Chicago, but the tea leaves suggest he'll be used early and often in the Superdome against the Saints.

Sproles was given 13 carries and was targeted three times in the passing game. That's after he hadn't had more than 12 touches in a game this season after missing 11 weeks with an injury. Now, Sproles is fully healthy and the model says he'll give you similar production as backs like Sony Michel, James White, and Mark Ingram.

And a massive shocker: Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers stumbles big-time this week against the Patriots and finishes outside the top five. He's a player to bench this weekend.

Rivers led the Chargers to a win against the Ravens, but failed to throw a touchdown pass for the second time in three weeks. He has now failed to top 200 yards in each of his past three outings, and SportsLine's model says he'll struggle big-time again this week on the road against the Patriots, who have allowed an average of just 8.3 points in their past three home games.

The model is also calling for a shocking wide receiver you aren't even thinking about to finish in the top 10 of its Fantasy Football rankings, and his team could be in for a deep run in the NFL playoffs. You can only see who it is at SportsLine.

So who should be in your Fantasy Football lineup for the divisional round? Visit SportsLine now to get Fantasy Football rankings for every position, plus see which shocking wide receiver could lead you to victory in your Fantasy Football playoff league, all from the model that out-performed experts big time last season, and find out.