Fantasy Football Rankings, Divisional Round: Model that beat experts says start Eric Ebron, sit Philip Rivers

Seasons are on the line as Fantasy football players across the country set their lineups for the divisional round of the 2019 NFL Playoffs. With just four games on the schedule, there are many difficult decisions for Fantasy football owners to make, so finding trusted Fantasy football rankings is critical. Is Spencer Ware or Damien Williams the safer bet in Kansas City's backfield? Can Marlon Mack continue to put up massive numbers against a porous Chiefs run defense? Is Rams running back Todd Gurley (knee) a must-play or must-fade in his first action since Week 15? And what workload can you expect from Chargers back Melvin Gordon, who briefly left last week's game with a knee injury? Before locking in lineups this weekend, be sure to check out the latest divisional round Fantasy football rankings and NFL projections from SportsLine's proven computer model.

When it comes to ranking players, their model beat human experts in Fantasy Football last season when there were big differences in ranking. And the model was closest to the hole overall, meaning it best pinpointed where every player would finish each week. With an unpredictable NFL playoff schedule ahead of us, that could literally be the difference between winning your Fantasy Football playoff league or going home empty-handed.

Last week, the model was extremely high on Colts running back Marlon Mack, saying he would finish as a top-three running back. The result: Mack recorded 148 rushing yards and a touchdown. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a huge week.

Now the model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has revealed its latest divisional round Fantasy Football rankings. One player the model loves this week: Colts tight end Eric Ebron.

Ebron is coming off productive performance against the Texans, catching three of six targets for 26 yards and a touchdown. He's proven to be Andrew Luck's favorite red zone target this season and has capitalized by scoring 14 touchdowns.

Ebron also has a dream matchup against the Chiefs, who have given up seven touchdowns to opposing tight ends in their last six games. Plus, Ebron has recorded a touchdown in six of his last seven on the road. The SportsLine Projection Model has Ebron ranked as its second-rated tight end this week, so lock him in and look for big upside against Kansas City. Their Fantasy football rankings say he'll give you more production than fellow tight ends like Zach Ertz and Rob Gronkowski.

And a massive shocker: Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers stumbles big-time this week against the Patriots and finishes outside the top five. He's a player to bench this weekend.

Rivers led the Chargers to a win against the Ravens, but failed to throw a touchdown pass for the second time in three weeks. He has now failed to top 200 yards in each of his past three outings, and SportsLine's model says he'll struggle big-time again this week on the road against the Patriots, who have allowed an average of just 8.3 points in their past three home games.

The model is also calling for a shocking wide receiver you aren't even thinking about to finish in the top 10 of its Fantasy Football rankings, and his team could be in for a deep run in the NFL playoffs. You can only see who it is at SportsLine.

So who should be in your Fantasy Football lineup for the divisional round? Visit SportsLine now to get Fantasy Football rankings for every position, plus see which shocking wide receiver could lead you to victory in your Fantasy Football playoff league, all from the model that out-performed experts big time last season, and find out.