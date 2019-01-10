Fantasy Football Rankings, Divisional Round: Model that beat experts says start Julian Edelman, sit Philip Rivers

Finding a sleeper to insert into your lineup can give you a leg up on your competition, especially with just four games on the NFL Divisional schedule. An undervalued player who has a favorable matchup can provide the boost your team needs to come out on top. The only accurate way to figure out who to sit and who to start this week is with unbiased Fantasy football rankings for the Divisional round. Rams running back Todd Gurley (knee) has been limited at practice this week. If he doesn't suit up, which backups should you target? And even if he does start, can you trust him at less than 100 percent? Chargers tight end Hunter Henry (knee) was activated from IR and may fly under the radar in his first game action of the season, but should you stake your Fantasy life on him? Before locking in any lineups for the Divisional round, make sure to consult the latest Fantasy football rankings from the team at SportsLine.

When it comes to ranking players, their model beat human experts in Fantasy Football last season when there were big differences in ranking. And the model was closest to the hole overall, meaning it best pinpointed where every player would finish each week. With an unpredictable NFL playoff schedule ahead of us, that could literally be the difference between winning your Fantasy Football playoff league or going home empty-handed.

Last week, the model was extremely high on Colts running back Marlon Mack, saying he would finish as a top-three running back. The result: Mack recorded 148 rushing yards and a touchdown. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a huge week.

Now the model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has revealed its latest divisional round Fantasy Football rankings. One player the model loves this week: Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman.

Edelman missed the first four games of the season due to suspension, but enters the 2019 NFL Playoffs as the clear-cut No. 1 wide receiver in New England. He finished the regular season with 74 catches for 850 yards and six touchdowns.

Edelman has found the end zone in three of his last four games. And he has a strong chance to produce big numbers against a Chargers defense that just gave up two touchdowns to Ravens receiver Michael Crabtree last week. SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings have Edelman as a top-5 wide receiver this week, ahead of players like Michael Thomas, Keenan Allen and Amari Cooper.

And a massive shocker: Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers stumbles big-time this week against the Patriots and finishes outside the top five. He's a player to bench this weekend.

Rivers led the Chargers to a win against the Ravens, but failed to throw a touchdown pass for the second time in three weeks. He has now failed to top 200 yards in each of his past three outings, and SportsLine's model says he'll struggle big-time again this week on the road against the Patriots, who have allowed an average of just 8.3 points in their past three home games.

The model is also calling for a shocking wide receiver you aren't even thinking about to finish in the top 10 of its Fantasy Football rankings, and his team could be in for a deep run in the NFL playoffs. You can only see who it is at SportsLine.

So who should be in your Fantasy Football lineup for the divisional round? Visit SportsLine now to get Fantasy Football rankings for every position, plus see which shocking wide receiver could lead you to victory in your Fantasy Football playoff league, all from the model that out-performed experts big time last season, and find out.