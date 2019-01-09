Fantasy Football Rankings, Divisional Round: Model that beat experts says start Robert Woods, sit Philip Rivers

There's a ton of NFL news pouring in ahead of this weekend's divisional round, and you'll need trusted Fantasy football rankings to navigate the madness. Chiefs wide receiver Sammy Watkins (foot) has practiced on a limited basis this week, potentially setting him up to play in Saturday's game against Andrew Luck and the Colts. He hasn't played since Week 11, so if he suits up, can you trust him in your lineups? Rams running back Todd Gurley, who has been sidelined since Week 15 with a knee injury, will reportedly practice ahead of Saturday's battle against Ezekiel Elliott and the Cowboys. Should you roster him after nearly a month off? And how will his return affect other Rams skill position players like quarterback Jared Goff and wide receiver Brandin Cooks? Before you lock in any lineups, check out the latest divisional round Fantasy football rankings from the team at SportsLine.

When it comes to ranking players, their model beat human experts in Fantasy Football last season when there were big differences in ranking. And the model was closest to the hole overall, meaning it best pinpointed where every player would finish each week. With an unpredictable NFL playoff schedule ahead of us, that could literally be the difference between winning your Fantasy Football playoff league or going home empty-handed.

Last week, the model was extremely high on Colts running back Marlon Mack, saying he would finish as a top-three running back. The result: Mack recorded 148 rushing yards and a touchdown. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a huge week.

Now the model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has revealed its latest divisional round Fantasy Football rankings. One player the model loves this week: Rams wide receiver Robert Woods.

Woods racked up career highs across the board with 86 receptions for 1,219 yards and six scores this season. He's also been used as a runner in Sean McVay's explosive offense, rushing 19 times for 157 yards and a score.

Woods enters Los Angeles' divisional round matchup against the Cowboys having recorded at least six receptions in three of his last four games. And he has a strong chance to produce week-winning numbers against a Cowboys defense that just gave up 120 yards receiving to Seattle's Tyler Lockett last week. Woods is the No. 3 wide receiver in SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings for the divisional round, so confidently lock him in your lineups and watch the points roll in.

And a massive shocker: Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers stumbles big-time this week against the Patriots and finishes outside the top five. He's a player to bench this weekend.

Rivers led the Chargers to a win against the Ravens, but failed to throw a touchdown pass for the second time in three weeks. He has now failed to top 200 yards in each of his past three outings, and SportsLine's model says he'll struggle big-time again this week on the road against the Patriots, who have allowed an average of just 8.3 points in their past three home games.

