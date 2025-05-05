We released our 2025 rankings this week, and a lot has changed following the NFL Draft. We'll continue to update our rankings a lot -- maybe hundreds of times -- between now and the end of August as news happens.

But here are the initial fallers in my rankings from the NFL Draft. This doesn't include rookies, but rather veterans who were impacted by the new players joining their rosters. You can find my risers here.

Also, you can find Dave Richard's rankings risers and fallers following the 2025 NFL Draft here.

There's still several moves that can happen where NFL teams can change. For example, we're waiting on players like Aaron Rodgers, Nick Chubb, J.K. Dobbins, Keenan Allen and Amari Cooper, among others, to find new homes.

Those veterans can impact the rankings in a major way, and we'll adjust accordingly when they sign contracts. For now, let's dive into the players who moved up and down in my rankings after the NFL Draft.

Rankings Fallers

TreVeyon Henderson, who the Patriots selected in Round 2 of the NFL Draft, might not profile as a workhorse running back, but he's going to take significant work away from Stevenson, especially in the passing game. I liked Stevenson as a No. 2 Fantasy running back prior to the NFL Draft, but now he's just a flex option in the majority of leagues (RB35). I would rather draft Henderson (RB22), who could be the No. 2 rookie running back this year behind Ashton Jeanty.

When Harris signed with the Chargers as a free agent in March, it looked like a dream scenario. He was going to be a workhorse running back on a solid team, and it appeared like he could be a No. 2 Fantasy running back in all leagues. Then came the NFL Draft when the Chargers selected Omarion Hampton at No. 22 overall in Round 1. Harris should still get plenty of work, but he's only worth drafting as a flex option (RB36). I'd much rather have Hampton (RB19), and he could be a star in his rookie campaign.

I was ready to call Warren one of my favorite breakout candidates this season, and that could still happen. But the addition of Kaleb Johnson in Round 3 of the NFL Draft makes it much more difficult for Warren to be a star. Johnson (RB26) should be the first Steelers running back drafted in most Fantasy leagues, and he should step into Najee Harris' role. Warren (RB31) is a high-end flex, but his ceiling is much lower now that Johnson is in Pittsburgh.

Tracy could still be the No. 1 running back for the Giants this season, but the addition of Cam Skattebo (Round 4) now makes this a backfield to watch in training camp. I still like Tracy (RB34) as the best Giants running back for Fantasy managers, but Skattebo (RB37) isn't far behind. Both are solid flex options worth drafting as early as Round 7, but hopefully one of these guys emerges as the featured running back for the Giants this year.

We don't know if Godwin (ankle) will be 100 percent in training camp after ending last season on injured reserve, which is something to monitor. But Tampa Bay added plenty of competition to the receiving corps with the addition of Emeka Egbuka at No. 19 overall in Round 1 of the NFL Draft. With the way Jalen McMillan ended last year, the Buccaneers have one of the deepest and most talented receiving corps in the NFL. That's great for them but could be frustrating for Fantasy managers. Evans is now WR21 and Godwin is WR26. McMillan checks in at WR58, and I have Egbuka at WR60.

While the Bears helped Caleb Williams with the addition of tight end Colston Loveland and receiver Luther Burden III, they made things tougher for Fantasy managers who want to support Moore and Odunze. I still expect Moore to be the No. 1 receiver in Chicago, but I dropped him in the rankings to WR22. And Odunze, who I thought would be a breakout candidate prior to the NFL Draft, is now WR47. Burden checks in at WR52, and I like Loveland as TE11. There are a lot of mouths to feed for the Bears, and hopefully Williams will make them all happy in 2025.

Bowers just got a slight downgrade from TE1 to TE2. Most of that has to do with giving Trey McBride a slight bump, but the Raiders upgraded at running back (Ashton Jeanty in Round 1 of the NFL Draft) and wide receiver (Jack Bech in Round 2), and that should mean less touches for Bowers. I still love him in Round 2 in all Fantasy leagues, but I like McBride slightly better. As for Meyers, he's still worth drafting as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver (WR39) with a mid-round pick, but Jeanty and Bech joining Las Vegas will impact Meyers in a negative way as well.

Reed might still be the No. 1 receiver for the Packers, but Green Bay selected Matthew Golden with the No. 23 overall pick in the first round of the NFL Draft and Savion Williams in Round 3. Both receivers should command targets, even with Christian Watson (knee) likely out for most of the season, and Reed is now a No. 4 Fantasy receiver coming into training camp (WR43). I still like him ahead of Golden (WR45), but that could change. And Golden and Williams joining the Packers is also bad news for Romeo Doubs and Dontayvion Wicks, who might go undrafted in most Fantasy leagues.