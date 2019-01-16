Fantasy Football Rankings for AFC, NFC title games: Model that beat experts says start Damien Williams, sit Sony Michel

If you're playing in any postseason Fantasy league, it's time to set your lineups for Sunday's AFC and NFC Championships. With only two games on the schedule for the NFL Playoffs this week, you need a proven set of Fantasy football rankings to help you make tough decisions. With the latest Kansas City weather calling for temperatures in the teens, should you avoid deep passing threats like Tyreek Hill in the Chiefs vs. Patriots game? And how should you approach quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes and Tom Brady in the frigid cold? With perfect conditions expected inside the Superdome for the NFC Championship Game between the Saints and Rams, could an under-the-radar player like Keith Kirkwood or Gerald Everett lead you to victory? Before you decide who to start and who to sit this week, be sure to check out the optimal Fantasy football rankings and projections from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

When it comes to ranking players, their model beat human experts in Fantasy Football last season when there were big differences in ranking. And the model was closest to the hole overall, meaning it best pinpointed where every player would finish each week. With an NFL playoff schedule that includes games with plenty of star power, their Fantasy Football rankings could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

Last week, the model was extremely high on Chiefs running back Damien Williams, saying he would finish as a top-five back. The result: Williams recorded 154 total yards and a touchdown against the Colts. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a huge week.

Now the model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has revealed its latest Fantasy Football rankings for Chiefs vs. Patriots and Saints vs. Rams. We can tell you the model is high on Williams again this week against the Patriots in the AFC Championship Game.

Williams has excelled after being handed lead back duties in Kansas City after Kareem Hunt was released late in the season and Spencer Ware was limited with a hamstring injury. In fact, Williams enters Sunday's game averaging over 5.5 yards per carry in his last four outings. He has also recorded at least five catches in three of his last four games.

His versatility was on full display in the Chiefs' divisional round win over the Colts when he ran for 129 yards and a touchdown on 25 carries, while also catching five of six targets during Saturday's 31-13 victory. With freezing temperatures and swirling winds potentially limiting the downfield passing game for both teams in the AFC Championship Game, look for the Chiefs to feature Williams early and often. SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings have hum as the No. 2 running back for the Conference Championship Round, so confidently lock him in your lineups and watch the points roll in.

And a massive shocker: Patriots running back Sony Michel, who racked up 129 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 24 carries Sunday, stumbles against the Chiefs and barely cracks the top five running backs.

Kansas City held the Colts to 18 first-half rushing yards and 87 in the game, while allowing just four first downs on the ground the entire day. The Chiefs' run defense also kept Marlon Mack in check, limiting him to just 46 yards. Plus, Kansas City's defense has held opposing running backs out of the end zone in its past two home games.

The model is also calling for a shocking player you aren't even thinking about to finish high in its Fantasy Football rankings, and he could go off for big numbers during the championship round because of a dream matchup. You can only see who it is at SportsLine.

So who should be in your Fantasy Football lineup for the AFC and NFC Championship Games? Visit SportsLine now to get Fantasy Football rankings for every position, plus see which player could lead you to victory in your Fantasy Football playoff league, all from the model that out-performed experts big time last season, and find out.