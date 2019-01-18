Fantasy Football Rankings for AFC, NFC title games: Model that beat experts says start Josh Reynolds, sit CJ Anderson

Despite having nearly the same Over-Unders, the NFC Championship Game and AFC Championship Game will take place in vastly different weather conditions. If you're playing postseason Fantasy games, you're going to need trusted Fantasy football rankings to sort out Mother Nature's wrath this week. The Kansas City weather forecast is calling for temperatures in the 20s with winds that could gust up to 10 m.p.h. Unlike last week's divisional round game, no snow is expected at Arrowhead Stadium, but how will the cold affect players like Patrick Mahomes and Tyreek Hill, who thrive on chunk plays? In New Orleans, Saints vs. Rams will be played indoors in ideal conditions. Should you load up on stars like Drew Brees, Alvin Kamara, and Michael Thomas? Before you lock in any lineups, check out the championship round Fantasy football rankings from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

When it comes to ranking players, their model beat human experts in Fantasy Football last season when there were big differences in ranking. And the model was closest to the hole overall, meaning it best pinpointed where every player would finish each week. With an NFL playoff schedule that includes games with plenty of star power, their Fantasy Football rankings could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

Last week, the model was extremely high on Chiefs running back Damien Williams, saying he would finish as a top-five back. The result: Williams recorded 154 total yards and a touchdown against the Colts. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a huge week.

Now the model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has revealed its latest Fantasy Football rankings for Chiefs vs. Patriots and Saints vs. Rams. We can tell you the model is high Rams wide receiver Josh Reynolds in the NFC Championship 2019.

After wide receiver Cooper Kupp was lost for the season to injury, Reynolds took on a much larger role for the Rams and has become a valuable asset down the stretch. Last week against the Cowboys, the Rams made the conscious decision to pound the ball on the ground, limiting Reynolds to just four targets.

However, he had averaged nearly seven looks per game the previous six weeks. On Sunday against a Saints run defense that ranked No. 2 in the NFL, the Rams will be forced to throw the football more frequently, and Reynolds should benefit big-time. SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings have Reynolds at No. 6 this week among receivers, sandwiched in between Brandin Cooks and Sammy Watkins.

And a massive shocker: Rams running back C.J. Anderson's magical run finally comes to an end as he falls outside the top five running backs on Championship Sunday.

Anderson has rushed for 422 yards and four touchdowns the last three weeks and even managed 123 yards and two scores last Saturday against the Cowboys despite Todd Gurley's return to the lineup. However, against a Saints defense that was No. 2 against the run this season, the Rams are going to need to lean on their superstar for a full workload, which will include plenty of screen passes.

And even if Anderson continues getting regular carries, there's no guarantee he'll be able to do anything with them against the No. 2 run defense in the NFL. If you have another option, leave Anderson on your bench this weekend. SportsLine's model has dropped Anderson to the seventh overall running back this week, sandwiched in between James White and Rex Burkhead.

The model is also calling for a shocking player you aren't even thinking about to finish high in its Fantasy Football rankings, and he could go off for big numbers during the championship round because of a dream matchup. You can only see who it is at SportsLine.

So who should be in your Fantasy Football lineup for the AFC and NFC Championship Games? Visit SportsLine now to get Fantasy Football rankings for every position, plus see which player could lead you to victory in your Fantasy Football playoff league, all from the model that out-performed experts big time last season, and find out.