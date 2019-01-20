Fantasy Football Rankings for AFC, NFC title games: Model that crushed experts says start Julian Edelman, sit CJ Anderson

After a season in which offenses lit up the scoreboard, defense has reigned supreme thus far in the 2019 NFL Playoffs. Teams have averaged just 21.6 points per game through Wild Card Weekend and the divisional round. However, with the top four scoring offenses in the NFL playing on Championship Sunday, we should see a scoring surge in the AFC and NFC title games. Of course, that's music to the ears of anyone trying to put together Fantasy football lineups for Sunday's NFL schedule, and it means you'll need accurate Fantasy football rankings to make the most optimal decisions possible. The Saints, Rams, Patriots and Chiefs are loaded with superstars, which gives you more options than you'd typically expect on a two-game slate. But putting together a winning lineup will require tough start or sit decisions, which is why you'll want to check out the Fantasy football rankings from SportsLine before you lock anything in.

When it comes to ranking players, their model beat human experts in Fantasy Football last season when there were big differences in ranking. And the model was closest to the hole overall, meaning it best pinpointed where every player would finish each week. With an NFL playoff schedule that includes games with plenty of star power, their Fantasy Football rankings could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

Last week, the model was extremely high on Chiefs running back Damien Williams, saying he would finish as a top-five back. The result: Williams recorded 154 total yards and a touchdown against the Colts. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a huge week.

Now the model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has revealed its latest Fantasy Football rankings for Chiefs vs. Patriots and Saints vs. Rams. We can tell you the model is high on Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman.

Tom Brady's preferred target has become a much larger part of the Patriots offense in the last five games. Edelman has 36 receptions during that span and has had at least 90 yards or a receiving touchdown in each outing. That equates to a fairly high floor for Fantasy purposes.

Edelman caught nine of his 13 targets for 151 yards in last week's divisional round win over the Chargers. Against a Chiefs defense that ranked next-to-last against the pass during the regular season, similar numbers are certainly not out of the question. In fact, SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings slot him ahead of every wide receiver except Tyreek Hill this week, including Saints superstar Michael Thomas and the Rams' two 1,200-yard wide receivers, Brandin Cooks and Robert Woods.

And a massive shocker: Rams running back C.J. Anderson's magical run finally comes to an end as he falls outside the top five running backs on Championship Sunday.

Anderson has rushed for 422 yards and four touchdowns the last three weeks and even managed 123 yards and two scores last Saturday against the Cowboys despite Todd Gurley's return to the lineup. However, against a Saints defense that was No. 2 against the run this season, the Rams are going to need to lean on their superstar for a full workload, which will include plenty of screen passes.

And even if Anderson continues getting regular carries, there's no guarantee he'll be able to do anything with them against the No. 2 run defense in the NFL. If you have another option, leave Anderson on your bench this weekend. SportsLine's model has dropped Anderson to the seventh overall running back this week, sandwiched in between James White and Rex Burkhead.

The model is also calling for a shocking player you aren't even thinking about to finish high in its Fantasy Football rankings, and he could go off for big numbers during the championship round because of a dream matchup. You can only see who it is at SportsLine.

So who should be in your Fantasy Football lineup for the AFC and NFC Championship Games? Visit SportsLine now to get Fantasy Football rankings for every position, plus see which player could lead you to victory in your Fantasy Football playoff league, all from the model that out-performed experts big time last season, and find out.