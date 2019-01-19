Fantasy Football Rankings for AFC, NFC title games: Model that crushed experts says start Tyreek Hill, sit CJ Anderson

With two over-unders in the mid-50s, oddsmakers in Vegas believe the NFC and AFC Championship Games will have plenty of scoring opportunities. You're going to need proven Fantasy football rankings if you're going to capitalize this week with only two games on tap. Who can you count on for the top production among Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes, Drew Brees, and Jared Goff? Can Rams running back C.J. Anderson continue plowing over defenses? How will the loss of wide receiver Keith Kirkwood and tight end Ben Watson affect the Saints' aerial attack? And what Chiefs player will Bill Belichick and the Patriots try to take away? With so many burning questions, you should see the latest Fantasy football rankings from the team at SportsLine before locking in your lineups.

When it comes to ranking players, their model beat human experts in Fantasy Football last season when there were big differences in ranking. And the model was closest to the hole overall, meaning it best pinpointed where every player would finish each week. With an NFL playoff schedule that includes games with plenty of star power, their Fantasy Football rankings could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

Last week, the model was extremely high on Chiefs running back Damien Williams, saying he would finish as a top-five back. The result: Williams recorded 154 total yards and a touchdown against the Colts. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a huge week.

Now the model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has revealed its latest Fantasy Football rankings for Chiefs vs. Patriots and Saints vs. Rams. We can tell you the model is high on Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill.

Hill is in the midst of his best season as a pro. He finished the regular season with career-highs in receptions (137), yards (1,479) and touchdowns (12). And he absolutely torched the Patriots' secondary in their first meeting, hauling in seven catches for 142 yards and three touchdowns. He'll look to duplicate that level of performance again on Sunday versus New England's sieve-like defense, which gave up over 260 receiving yards per game during the regular season.

Hill has proven to be a lethal running threat in recent weeks, which adds another way for the Pro Bowl receiver to rack up Fantasy points. In fact, he has scored two rushing touchdowns in his last two games, which includes a 36-yard end-around last week against the Colts. The SportsLine Projection Model has Hill as the top-ranked receiver for the Conference Championship Round, higher than fellow receivers like Michael Thomas, Julian Edelman, and Robert Woods, so confidently lock him into your lineups and watch the points rain down.

And a massive shocker: Rams running back C.J. Anderson's magical run finally comes to an end as he falls outside the top five running backs on Championship Sunday.

Anderson has rushed for 422 yards and four touchdowns the last three weeks and even managed 123 yards and two scores last Saturday against the Cowboys despite Todd Gurley's return to the lineup. However, against a Saints defense that was No. 2 against the run this season, the Rams are going to need to lean on their superstar for a full workload, which will include plenty of screen passes.

And even if Anderson continues getting regular carries, there's no guarantee he'll be able to do anything with them against the No. 2 run defense in the NFL. If you have another option, leave Anderson on your bench this weekend. SportsLine's model has dropped Anderson to the seventh overall running back this week, sandwiched in between James White and Rex Burkhead.

The model is also calling for a shocking player you aren't even thinking about to finish high in its Fantasy Football rankings, and he could go off for big numbers during the championship round because of a dream matchup. You can only see who it is at SportsLine.

So who should be in your Fantasy Football lineup for the AFC and NFC Championship Games? Visit SportsLine now to get Fantasy Football rankings for every position, plus see which player could lead you to victory in your Fantasy Football playoff league, all from the model that out-performed experts big time last season, and find out.