After months of agonizing over your 2022 Fantasy football draft strategy, the next challenge is building the Week 1 Fantasy football lineups that give your team the best chance for success. Fortunately, Week 1 Fantasy football rankings don't differ drastically from preseason ranks. Top players like Christian McCaffrey and Derrick Henry will get a chance to reestablish themselves after tumultuous 2021 campaigns. After a strange offseason, can 45-year-old Tom Brady continue delivering top-three production for your Fantasy football QB rankings? Before you lock in your Week 1 Fantasy football picks, be sure to check out the Week 1 Fantasy football predictions from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

When it comes to ranking players, SportsLine's model beat human experts in Fantasy football for the past several seasons especially when there were big differences in ranking. Over the course of a season, that could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

Now, the model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, has revealed its Fantasy football rankings for Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

Top Week 1 Fantasy football picks

One player the model is high on this week: Texans running back Dameon Pierce. The fourth-round pick was so impressive in the preseason, Houston released Marlon Mack. Pierce finished with 86 rushing yards to Mack's 90 in 10 fewer carries. As Houston continues to try to build an offensive identity, Pierce appears to be a cornerstone with his decisive and tough running style.

Pierce averaged 7.8 yards per carry in the preseason and scored Houston's only touchdown by a running back. The Texans appear to have a gem in Pierce, who only had 206 total carries over his final two seasons at Florida, but had a career 5.5 yards per carry average. The model projects Pierce to finish inside the top 20 Fantasy running backs in Week 1, even though the Colts allowed the 10th-fewest rushing yards to opponents last season.

And a massive shocker: Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, the back-to-back NFL MVP, stumbles big-time and doesn't even crack the top 12 at his position. Rodgers has now thrown for at least 4,000 yards and 25 touchdowns in each of his last five healthy seasons without throwing more than seven interceptions.

However, his 1.84 plays per minute ranked 32nd among NFL quarterbacks last season and his general risk aversion limit his upside to a degree. But the bigger question mark heading into the 2022 season is how he'll cope with losing No. 1 receiver Davante Adams. The future Hall-of-Famer made his displeasure with his current receivers' room clear during the preseason and the Vikings spent draft capital upgrading their secondary.

How to set Week 1 Fantasy football rankings

The model is also calling for a surprising quarterback you aren't even thinking about to finish in the top 10 of its NFL Fantasy football rankings. This pick could be the difference between winning big and going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

So who should you start and sit this week? And which surprising quarterback could lead you to victory? Visit SportsLine now to get Week 1 Fantasy football rankings for every position, plus see which QB is going to come out of nowhere to crack the top five, all from the model that has outperformed experts big-time.