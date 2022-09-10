The 2022 NFL season is here and owners across are toiling over difficult Fantasy football start-sit decisions as they evaluate the Week 1 Fantasy football rankings. Many drafted Falcons rookie wide receiver Drake London with hopes he'd be able to make an instant impact, but can you trust a rookie battling injury enough to thrust him into your Week 1 NFL Fantasy football lineups? A reliable set of Week 1 Fantasy football rankings can help make sure you're prepared for any Fantasy football injuries thrown your way. So before you lock in your Week 1 Fantasy football picks, be sure to check out the Week 1 Fantasy football predictions from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

When it comes to ranking players, SportsLine's model beat human experts in Fantasy football for the past several seasons especially when there were big differences in ranking. Over the course of a season, that could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

Now, the model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, has revealed its Fantasy football rankings for Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season.

Top Week 1 Fantasy football picks

One player the model is high on this week: Texans running back Dameon Pierce. The fourth-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft was used rather sparingly at Florida, touching the ball just 374 times during his four years in Gainesville. However, he produced 2,228 yards and 28 touchdowns at Florida and has quickly impressed in Houston.

Pierce ran for 86 yards on 11 carries during the preseason and climbed all the way to No. 1 on the official depth chart. Pierce inspired so much confidence that the Texans released Marlon Mack, who entered camp as the presumed starter. Now, the model likes Pierce as a top-20 option in a Week 1 matchup against a Colts defense that ranked 20th in the NFL in yards allowed per carry (4.4).

And a massive shocker: Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, the back-to-back NFL MVP, stumbles big-time and doesn't even crack the top 12 at his position. Rodgers has now thrown for at least 4,000 yards and 25 touchdowns in each of his last five healthy seasons without throwing more than seven interceptions.

However, his 1.84 plays per minute ranked 32nd among NFL quarterbacks last season and his general risk aversion limit his upside to a degree. But the bigger question mark heading into the 2022 season is how he'll cope with losing No. 1 receiver Davante Adams. The future Hall-of-Famer made his displeasure with his current receivers' room clear during the preseason and the Vikings spent draft capital upgrading their secondary.

How to set Week 1 Fantasy football rankings

The model is also calling for a surprising quarterback you aren't even thinking about to finish in the top 10 of its NFL Fantasy football rankings.

So who should you start and sit this week? And which surprising quarterback could lead you to victory? Visit SportsLine now to get Week 1 Fantasy football rankings for every position, plus see which QB is going to come out of nowhere to crack the top five, all from the model that has outperformed experts big-time.