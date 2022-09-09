Second-year quarterbacks have been one of the most valuable commodities in the Fantasy football rankings, with Patrick Mahomes, Lamar Jackson, Joe Burrow and Justin Herbert all earning superstar status during their sophomore season. That trend has owners looking to Justin Fields, Trey Lance, Mac Jones and several other second-year quarterbacks to take a similar leap in Year Two. However, putting a largely untested group of players into your Week 1 Fantasy football lineups can be a daunting task, A reliable set of 2022 Fantasy football rankings for Week 1 and beyond can help you figure out how to handle second-year quarterbacks and help ace any other difficult Fantasy football start-sit decisions. So before you lock in your Week 1 Fantasy football picks, be sure to check out the Week 1 Fantasy football predictions from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

When it comes to ranking players, SportsLine's model beat human experts in Fantasy football for the past several seasons especially when there were big differences in ranking.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, has revealed its Fantasy football rankings for Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season.

Top Week 1 Fantasy football picks

One player the model is high on this week: Cardinals wide receiver Marquise Brown. With eight touchdowns of 39 yards or more in his first three seasons, "Hollywood" lived up to the name and he earned a larger role in Baltimore's offense. That culminated in his first 1,000-yard season in 2021, but the Ravens traded him to the Cardinals to earn a recoup on investment before a costly upcoming contract negotiation.

Now, Brown should be able to take advantage of a relationship with Kyler Murray, who was his quarterback at Oklahoma. In the short-term, Brown's Fantasy prospects get an even larger boost thanks to a six-game suspension for DeAndre Hopkins, making him the de facto No. 1 wide receiver. That's why the model likes him as a top-10 option for Week 1 against the Chiefs.

And a massive shocker: Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, the back-to-back NFL MVP, stumbles big-time and doesn't even crack the top 12 at his position. Rodgers has now thrown for at least 4,000 yards and 25 touchdowns in each of his last five healthy seasons without throwing more than seven interceptions.

However, his 1.84 plays per minute ranked 32nd among NFL quarterbacks last season and his general risk aversion limit his upside to a degree. But the bigger question mark heading into the 2022 season is how he'll cope with losing No. 1 receiver Davante Adams. The future Hall-of-Famer made his displeasure with his current receivers' room clear during the preseason and the Vikings spent draft capital upgrading their secondary.

How to set Week 1 Fantasy football rankings

