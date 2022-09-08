The 2022 NFL season is upon us, but before you set your Week 1 Fantasy football lineups, it's important to understand the matchups. The Lions finished 31st in the NFL in scoring defense and 29th in total defense last year, which will be music to the ears of anyone who owns Eagles skill-position talent like Jalen Hurts, DeVonta Smith, A.J. Brown or Miles Sanders. However, Detroit added game-changing edge rusher in Aiden Hutchinson, so where should the Eagles be in your Fantasy football rankings?

One player the model is high on this week: Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. The former USC star and son of a longtime NFL running back, Pittman was drafted in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft and showed flashes of what was to come during his rookie season before a major breakout in his second year.

Pittman caught 88 passes for 1,082 yards and six touchdowns while also rushing five times for 44 yards. His 2.08 yards per team pass attempt were the seventh-most of NFL receivers in 2021, while his 25.7 percent target share ranked 14th. Now, he'll open the season with a juicy matchup against the Texans, who ranked 30th in net yards allowed per pass attempt (7.1).

And a massive shocker: Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, the back-to-back NFL MVP, stumbles big-time and doesn't even crack the top 12 at his position. Rodgers has now thrown for at least 4,000 yards and 25 touchdowns in each of his last five healthy seasons without throwing more than seven interceptions.

However, his 1.84 plays per minute ranked 32nd among NFL quarterbacks last season and his general risk aversion limit his upside to a degree. But the bigger question mark heading into the 2022 season is how he'll cope with losing No. 1 receiver Davante Adams. The future Hall-of-Famer made his displeasure with his current receivers' room clear during the preseason and the Vikings spent draft capital upgrading their secondary.

