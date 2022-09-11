Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was already one of the top overall players in the 2022 Fantasy football rankings due in large part to his ability to run as effectively as he throws. Josh Allen showed how much of a Fantasy impact a dual-threat quarterback can make in Buffalo's win against the Rams in Thursday's NFL Kickoff Game, and now the hunt is on for the next QB to step up on Sunday. How high should Jackson be in your Week 1 Fantasy football rankings? Which Fantasy football sleepers exist on Sunday? Before you lock in your Week 1 Fantasy football picks, be sure to check out the Week 1 Fantasy football predictions from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

When it comes to ranking players, SportsLine's model beat human experts in Fantasy football for the past several seasons especially when there were big differences in ranking. Over the course of a season, that could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

Now, the model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, has revealed its Fantasy football rankings for Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

Top Week 1 Fantasy football picks

One player the model is high on this week: Ravens wide receiver Rashod Bateman. When it comes to Baltimore's offense, the passing attack primarily comes down to two options: Mark Andrews and Rashod Bateman. Now that Marquise Brown is with the Arizona Cardinals, there are plenty of targets up for grabs that figure to head Bateman's way. Brown averaged 9.125 targets per game last season, but Bateman still averaged 5.66 targets per game as a rookie after missing the first five while on injured reserve.

Bateman's average target share likely would have been higher had it not been for two clunkers against Pittsburgh in Week 13 and Green Bay in Week 15. Jackson also missed the final four games of last season, which changed the complexion of the offense as well. The Ravens open up with a soft matchup against the Jets, and if New York will stand any chance in the matchup, it will need to keep throwing, which could set up a shootout and benefit those who include Bateman in their Week 1 Fantasy football lineups.

And a massive shocker: Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, the back-to-back NFL MVP, stumbles big-time and doesn't even crack the top 12 at his position. Rodgers has now thrown for at least 4,000 yards and 25 touchdowns in each of his last five healthy seasons without throwing more than seven interceptions.

However, his 1.84 plays per minute ranked 32nd among NFL quarterbacks last season and his general risk aversion limit his upside to a degree. But the bigger question mark heading into the 2022 season is how he'll cope with losing No. 1 receiver Davante Adams. The future Hall-of-Famer made his displeasure with his current receivers' room clear during the preseason and the Vikings spent draft capital upgrading their secondary.

How to set Week 1 Fantasy football rankings

The model is also calling for a surprising quarterback you aren't even thinking about to finish in the top 10 of its NFL Fantasy football rankings. This pick could be the difference between winning big and going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

So who should you start and sit this week? And which surprising quarterback could lead you to victory? Visit SportsLine now to get Week 1 Fantasy football rankings for every position, plus see which QB is going to come out of nowhere to crack the top five, all from the model that has outperformed experts big-time.