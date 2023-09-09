After 18 years with the Green Bay Packers, Aaron Rodgers will debut for the New York Jets on Monday Night Football in a pivotal divisional matchup against Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills. Rodgers has looked reinvigorated this preseason and many are plugging the four-time NFL MVP into their Week 1 Fantasy football lineups hoping that he can recapture that magic in a talented young offense. However, it's a Fantasy football start-sit decision that comes with some risk with the 39-year-old coming off arguably his worst season ever in 2022. Where should Rodgers be in the Week 1 Fantasy football rankings? Before you lock in your Fantasy football lineups, be sure to check out the Week 1 Fantasy football rankings from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

When it comes to ranking players, SportsLine's model beat human experts in Fantasy football for the past several seasons especially when there were big differences in ranking. Over the course of a season, that could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

Now, the model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, has revealed its Fantasy football rankings for Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

Top Week 1 Fantasy football picks

One player the model is high on this week: Bears wide receiver D.J. Moore. Despite lackluster QB play in Carolina, Moore caught 364 passes for 5,201 yards and 21 touchdowns over the first five seasons of his career and Chicago was insistent that Moore be included with a package of picks to allow the Panthers to move up from No. 9 in the 2023 NFL Draft to No. 1.

Now, Justin Fields has a top receiver and the early results have been impressive, as Moore took a screen from Fields 62 yards to the house for a touchdown in Chicago's first preseason game. The Bears already had the best running game in the NFL last season and with the additions of new offensive line starters and Moore, they're hoping to improve significantly through the air. The model certainly likes Moore's chances of making an early impact, predicting he finishes as a top-10 wide receiver in Week 1.

And a massive shocker: 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy, who led his team to seven straight wins last season, stumbles big-time and barely cracks the top 25 at his position. Purdy was the last pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, but he made the roster out of training camp and was called upon to start late in the season after injuries to Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo.

He averaged 8.1 yards per pass attempt and guided the 49ers to seven wins in a row in the regular season and playoffs. However, he suffered an elbow injury in the postseason and underwent offseason surgery. Now, he'll take on a top-10 Steelers defense and it's probably best to wait and see how he has recovered before adding him to your Fantasy football lineups.

How to set Week 1 Fantasy football rankings

The model is also calling for a surprising quarterback you aren't even thinking about to finish in the top five of its Week 1 Fantasy football rankings.

So who should you start and sit this week? And which surprising quarterback could lead you to victory? Visit SportsLine now to get Week 1 Fantasy football rankings for every position, plus see which QB is going to come out of nowhere to crack the top five, all from the model that has outperformed experts big-time.