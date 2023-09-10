Patriots quarterback Mac Jones led New England to the playoffs as a rookie two years ago, but the team had a losing season last year, ranking in the bottom half of the NFL offensively. Jones will try to turn it around with a difficult matchup against Philadelphia during the Week 1 NFL schedule. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts could be one of the top Week 1 Fantasy football picks, but Jones' owners will have a start-sit decision to make. Jones threw 14 touchdowns and 11 interceptions last season and is not near the top of the Week 1 Fantasy football rankings. Should any Patriots be part of your Week 1 Fantasy football lineups? Before you lock in your Fantasy football lineups, be sure to check out the Week 1 Fantasy football rankings from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

When it comes to ranking players, SportsLine's model beat human experts in Fantasy football for the past several seasons especially when there were big differences in ranking. Over the course of a season, that could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

Now, the model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, has revealed its Fantasy football rankings for Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

Top Week 1 Fantasy football picks

One player the model is high on this week: Bears wide receiver D.J. Moore. The 26-year-old moved from Carolina to Chicago this offseason after catching 63 passes for 888 yards and seven touchdowns last season. He was able to overcome poor quarterback play with the Panthers and should benefit from being in a surging offense this year.

Moore has been a consistent wide receiver to include in Fantasy football lineups, sitting at No. 13 in total points among wide receivers over the past four seasons. The Bears are expected to throw the ball more this year with quarterback Justin Fields, giving Moore a higher ceiling than he had in the past. That ceiling should pay dividends from the onset of the season, which is why Moore is a top-10 wide receiver pick in the model's Week 1 Fantasy football WR rankings.

And a massive shocker: 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy, who led his team to seven straight wins last season, stumbles big-time and barely cracks the top 25 at his position. Purdy was the last pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, but he made the roster out of training camp and was called upon to start late in the season after injuries to Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo.

He averaged 8.1 yards per pass attempt and guided the 49ers to seven wins in a row in the regular season and playoffs. However, he suffered an elbow injury in the postseason and underwent offseason surgery. Now, he'll take on a top-10 Steelers defense and it's probably best to wait and see how he has recovered before adding him to your Fantasy football lineups.. For more start/sit Fantasy football advice, be sure to check out the rest of the Week 1 Fantasy football rankings.

How to set Week 1 Fantasy football rankings

The model is also calling for a surprising quarterback you aren't even thinking about to finish in the top five of its Week 1 Fantasy football rankings. This pick could be the difference between winning big and going home with nothing. See the Fantasy football QB, RB, WR, TE, D/ST and K rankings here..

So who should you start and sit this week? And which surprising quarterback could lead you to victory? Visit SportsLine now to get Week 1 Fantasy football rankings for every position, plus see which QB is going to come out of nowhere to crack the top five, all from the model that has outperformed experts big-time.