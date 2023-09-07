With 2023 Fantasy football drafts in the rearview mirror, it's now time to make start-or-sit decisions for your Week 1 Fantasy football lineups. There are players who are weekly locks as long as they're healthy, but you also likely have streaming options who may get the nod with a good matchup. No one wants to see a player have a blowup game on your bench, so utilizing a trusty set of Week 1 Fantasy football rankings would help jump-start your season. Who should be your Week 1 Fantasy football picks, and who is better left out of your Fantasy football lineups? Before you lock in your Fantasy football lineups, be sure to check out the Week 1 Fantasy football rankings from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

When it comes to ranking players, SportsLine's model beat human experts in Fantasy football for the past several seasons especially when there were big differences in ranking. Over the course of a season, that could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, has revealed its Fantasy football rankings for Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.

Top Week 1 Fantasy football picks

One player the model is high on this week: Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson. His debut season in Denver was a disappointment, but if you dig a little deeper into the stats, you'll notice that Wilson improved as the season went on. After accounting for nine total touchdowns through his first 11 games, he produced 10 over his last four games.

Just three teams allowed more passing yards than the Raiders last season, with Las Vegas giving up the highest passer rating in the league. The Raiders make life for the opposing quarterback easy, as they also had the fewest interceptions and third-fewest sacks. Last season, Wilson's best game and most Fantasy points came against the Raiders in Week 4, when he had three total TDs and no turnovers. This is a plus-matchup for Wilson, and the model ranks him above the likes of Justin Herbert and Trevor Lawrence for Week 1 Fantasy football lineups.

And a massive shocker: 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy, who led his team to seven straight wins last season, stumbles big-time and barely cracks the top 25 at his position. Purdy was the last pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, but he made the roster out of training camp and was called upon to start late in the season after injuries to Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo.

He averaged 8.1 yards per pass attempt and guided the 49ers to seven wins in a row in the regular season and playoffs. However, he suffered an elbow injury in the postseason and underwent offseason surgery. Now, he'll take on a top-10 Steelers defense and it's probably best to wait and see how he has recovered before adding him to your Fantasy football lineups.

How to set Week 1 Fantasy football rankings

The model is also calling for a surprising quarterback you aren't even thinking about to finish in the top five of its Week 1 Fantasy football rankings.

So who should you start and sit this week? And which surprising quarterback could lead you to victory? Visit SportsLine now to get Week 1 Fantasy football rankings for every position, plus see which QB is going to come out of nowhere to crack the top five, all from the model that has outperformed experts big-time.