Despite no running backs going in the first round of this year's draft, the position still has a strong rookie class. Dameon Pierce and Kenneth Walker III are at the top of the pile, but others like Tyler Allgeier and Brian Robinson Jr. have emerged in recent weeks. With the 2022 NFL season in the midst of bye weeks, Fantasy football rookies have steadily risen in the Week 10 Fantasy football rankings. Even seventh-rounder Isiah Pacheco has entered the conversation as a Week 10 Fantasy football start-sit decision after his snaps have increased in three straight games. He's also had more touches than Clyde Edwards-Helaire the last two weeks for the Chiefs. Is Pacheco worth a start against a soft Jaguars defense on Sunday? Before locking in your Week 10 Fantasy football lineups, be sure to check out the Week 10 Fantasy football rankings from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last week, the model was extremely high on Jaguars running back Travis Etienne, saying he'd finish as a top-10 player at his position. The result: Etienne recorded 28 carries for 109 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's win over the Raiders. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a huge week.

Top Week 10 Fantasy football picks

One player the model is high on this week: Giants quarterback Daniel Jones. He has quietly averaged the 14th-most Fantasy points at the QB position since Week 4, even besting the likes of Lamar Jackson and Justin Herbert. Jones' passing numbers may not jump off the page, but he's one of the most effective running quarterbacks in the game. He's averaged over 50 rushing yards over his last six contests and ranks fourth among QBs in rushing this season.

With top QBs like Jackson and Joe Burrow on bye this week, Jones is a bonafide QB1 for Week 10. He gets a dream matchup against the Texans, who rank 30th in yards allowed, and Houston struggled with another mobile quarterback last week. Jalen Hurts had 243 passing yards, 23 rushing yards, two total TDs and a two-point conversion versus the Texans. Jones is a top-10 QB in the model's Week 10 Fantasy football QB rankings, so you should have no qualms about utilizing him as your starter. See who else to target here.

And a massive shocker: Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert, who's thrown for 2,254 yards and 13 touchdowns this season, stumbles big-time and doesn't even crack the top 10 at his position.

Herbert's 2,254 passing yards rank fifth in the league, but he's failed to throw more than one touchdown in three of his last four games. Plus, Herbert and the Chargers square off against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, a defense that's giving up just 285.9 yards per game this season, which ranks first in the NFL. With such a tough matchup on Sunday, Herbert is a player to consider putting on the bench in Week 10. See who else to fade here.

How to set Week 10 Fantasy football rankings

