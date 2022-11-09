49ers running back Christian McCaffrey put on a show in San Francisco's victory over the Rams two weeks ago. He recorded 18 carries for 94 yards and a touchdown while adding eight receptions on nine targets for 55 yards and another score in the 31-14 win. He also completed his lone pass attempt for a 34-yard touchdown against the Rams. McCaffrey is expected to be high in the Week 10 Fantasy football rankings with the 49ers set to play Chargers on Sunday Night Football. Which other running backs should you include in your Week 10 Fantasy football strategy? A reliable set of Week 10 Fantasy football picks can help you nail your difficult start-sit decisions. Before locking in your Week 10 Fantasy football lineups, be sure to check out the Week 10 Fantasy football rankings from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

When it comes to ranking players, SportsLine's model beat human experts in Fantasy football for the past several seasons especially when there were big differences in ranking. Over the course of a season, that could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

Last week, the model was extremely high on Jaguars running back Travis Etienne, saying he'd finish as a top-10 player at his position. The result: Etienne recorded 28 carries for 109 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's win over the Raiders. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a huge week.

Now, the model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, has revealed its Fantasy football rankings for Week 10 of the 2022 NFL season. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

Top Week 10 Fantasy football picks

One player the model is high on this week: Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster. The veteran wide receiver struggled early in his first season in Kansas City, eclipsing 80 receiving yards just once in his first five games. However, Smith-Schuster has been on a tear in recent weeks, recording at least 88 receiving yards in his last three games.

He caught 10 passes in last Sunday's victory over the Titans and has finished with at least 113 receiving yards and a touchdown in two of his last three outings. The Chiefs feature the league's top-ranked passing offense, averaging 311.8 yards per game through the air. That bodes well for Smith-Schuster's Fantasy value this week against the Jaguars, who are giving up 343.4 yards per game this season. SportsLine's model expects Smith-Schuster will have a big day against Jacksonville, ranking him as a top-20 WR. See who else to target here.

And a massive shocker: Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert, who's thrown for 2,254 yards and 13 touchdowns this season, stumbles big-time and doesn't even crack the top 10 at his position.

Herbert's 2,254 passing yards rank fifth in the league, but he's failed to throw more than one touchdown in three of his last four games. Plus, Herbert and the Chargers square off against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, a defense that's giving up just 285.9 yards per game this season, which ranks first in the NFL. With such a tough matchup on Sunday, Herbert is a player to consider putting on the bench in Week 10. See who else to fade here.

How to set Week 10 Fantasy football rankings

The model is also calling for a surprising quarterback you aren't even thinking about to finish in the top 10 of its Week 10 Fantasy football rankings. This pick could be the difference between winning big and going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

So who should you start and sit this week? And which surprising quarterback could lead you to victory? Visit SportsLine now to get Week 10 Fantasy football rankings for every position, plus see which QB is going to come out of nowhere to crack the top 10, all from the model that has outperformed experts big-time.