If your Fantasy football lineups feature Joe Burrow or Lamar Jackson as your starting quarterback, you'll need a reliable streaming option for your Week 10 Fantasy football picks with the Bengals and Ravens on a bye. Among the most notable streaming options in Week 10 is Bears quarterback Justin Fields. The former Ohio State standout completed 17 of 28 passes for 123 yards and three touchdowns while adding 178 rushing yards and another score in the Bears' 35-32 loss to the Dolphins last Sunday.

Fields and the Bears get an advantageous matchup against the Detroit Lions on Sunday. The Lions are giving up 417.3 yards per game this season, which ranks dead-last in the NFL. Fields will certainly be among the top streaming options in the Week 10 Fantasy football rankings, but which other quarterbacks have an exploitable matchup that can help you win this week? Before locking in your Week 10 Fantasy football lineups, be sure to check out the Week 10 Fantasy football rankings from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last week, the model was extremely high on Jaguars running back Travis Etienne, saying he'd finish as a top-10 player at his position. The result: Etienne recorded 28 carries for 109 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's win over the Raiders. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a huge week.

Top Week 10 Fantasy football picks

One player the model is high on this week: Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster. The Chiefs have won four of their last five games, and the veteran wideout has been productive in recent weeks. He caught 10 passes in Sunday's victory over the Titans, and he's finished with at least 113 receiving yards and a touchdown in two of his last three outings.

Now, Smith-Schuster gets a mouthwatering matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Jacksonville's defense is giving up 343.4 yards per game this season, and the Jags allowed Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams to rack up 146 receiving yards and two touchdowns last week.

And a massive shocker: Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert, who's thrown for 2,254 yards and 13 touchdowns this season, stumbles big-time and doesn't even crack the top 10 at his position.

Herbert's 2,254 passing yards rank fifth in the league, but he's failed to throw more than one touchdown in three of his last four games. Plus, Herbert and the Chargers square off against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, a defense that's giving up just 285.9 yards per game this season, which ranks first in the NFL.

How to set Week 10 Fantasy football rankings

