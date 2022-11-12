Travis Etienne has flourished since the Jaguars traded James Robinson to the New York Jets, while Kenyan Drake has capitalized as J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards have struggled to stay on the field. Even Tyler Allgeier stepped up for the Falcons and Fantasy football rosters last week despite the return of Cordarrelle Patterson from injured reserve. However, players must be careful with their Week 10 Fantasy football start-sit decisions and discern where every player belongs in their Week 10 Fantasy football rankings. Deon Jackson, D'Onta Foreman and Khalil Herbert were all duds last week after looking like can't-miss options in Week 9. Before locking in your Week 10 Fantasy football lineups, be sure to check out the Week 10 Fantasy football rankings from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

When it comes to ranking players, SportsLine's model beat human experts in Fantasy football for the past several seasons especially when there were big differences in ranking. Over the course of a season, that could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

Last week, the model was extremely high on Jaguars running back Travis Etienne, saying he'd finish as a top-10 player at his position. The result: Etienne recorded 28 carries for 109 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's win over the Raiders. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a huge week.

Now, the model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, has revealed its Fantasy football rankings for Week 10 of the 2022 NFL season. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

Top Week 10 Fantasy football picks

One player the model is high on this week: Cowboys running back Tony Pollard. Fellow Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (knee) could return this week, but Pollard has been the more effective option.

Against the Lions in Week 7, Pollard ran for 83 yards on just 12 carries, and a week later against the Bears, he went off for 131 yards and three touchdowns on 14 attempts. Cowboys fans and Fantasy players alike have been calling for Pollard to take on a bigger role in Dallas' offense, with or without Elliott in the mix. The Packers have given up 436 rushing yards over the last three weeks, which is why the model projects Pollard to finish as a clear top-10 Fantasy running back on Sunday, with or without Elliott. See who else to target here.

And a massive shocker: Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert, who's thrown for 2,254 yards and 13 touchdowns this season, stumbles big-time and doesn't even crack the top 10 at his position.

Herbert's 2,254 passing yards rank fifth in the league, but he's failed to throw more than one touchdown in three of his last four games. Plus, Herbert and the Chargers square off against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, a defense that's giving up just 285.9 yards per game this season, which ranks first in the NFL. With such a tough matchup on Sunday, Herbert is a player to consider putting on the bench in Week 10. See who else to fade here.

How to set Week 10 Fantasy football rankings

The model is also calling for a surprising quarterback you aren't even thinking about to finish in the top 10 of its Week 10 Fantasy football rankings. This pick could be the difference between winning big and going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

So who should you start and sit this week? And which surprising quarterback could lead you to victory? Visit SportsLine now to get Week 10 Fantasy football rankings for every position, plus see which QB is going to come out of nowhere to crack the top 10, all from the model that has outperformed experts big-time.