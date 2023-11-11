Vikings quarterback Josh Dobbs came off the bench and put on a show in Minnesota's 31-28 victory over the Atlanta Falcons last week, throwing for 158 yards and two touchdowns. He also recorded seven carries for 66 yards and another score, but where will he land in the Week 10 Fantasy football rankings? Dobbs is likely still learning the playbook and the Vikings will square off against the New Orleans Saints, a defense that's giving up just 192.0 passing yards per game.

Is Dobbs a reliable streaming option in the Fantasy football QB rankings or should you look elsewhere for value?

When it comes to ranking players, SportsLine's model beat human experts in Fantasy football for the past several seasons especially when there were big differences in ranking. Over the course of a season, that could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

Now, the model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, has revealed its Fantasy football rankings for Week 10 of the 2023 NFL season.

Top Week 10 Fantasy football picks

One player the model is high on this week: Cardinals wide receiver Marquise Brown. Quarterback Kyler Murray is expected to return from a knee injury in Week 10, which bodes well for Browns' Fantasy value. Last year, in six starts as the No. 1 receiver for the Cardinals with Murray under center, Brown averaged 18.3 PPR points with three touchdowns.

Even with Murray sidelined this season, Brown has scored at least 15.3 PPR points in five of eight games. Atlanta's defense has also been susceptible to big plays by opposing receivers in recent weeks. In fact, the Falcons have given up six passing touchdowns in their last two games, a big reason why the model has Brown ranked as a top-20 wide receiver this week.

And a massive shocker: Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who was the No. 7 Fantasy football quarterback last season, stumbles big-time and doesn't even crack the top 18 at his position. He's a player to consider leaving on the bench. After throwing for 4,113 yards and 25 touchdowns with only seven interceptions in 2022, Lawrence is continuing to progress as a passer.

His 68.3% completion rate and his 7.1 yards per pass attempt are both career-highs, but the Jacksonville offense has sputtered in the red zone. The Jaguars have only scored touchdowns on 46% of their trips inside the 20-yard line and Lawrence only has nine passing touchdowns in eight games as a result. He's only had two games with multiple passing touchdowns this season and now the model advises avoiding him altogether in a difficult matchup against the 49ers' fourth-ranked scoring defense. For more start/sit Fantasy football advice, be sure to check out the rest of the Week 10 Fantasy football rankings.

How to set Week 10 Fantasy football rankings

The model is also calling for an underrated wide receiver to finish in the top 10 of its Fantasy football WR rankings, ahead of studs like DK Metcalf, D.J. Moore and Deebo Samuel.

So who should you start and sit this week, and which underrated wide receiver could lead you to victory? Visit SportsLine now to get Week 10 Fantasy football rankings for every position and see which shocking wideout comes out of nowhere to crack the top 10, all from the model that has outperformed experts big-time.