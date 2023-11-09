With fewer workhorse running backs to rely on and the NFL becoming a more pass-happy league, wide receivers are more important than ever in the Fantasy football rankings. This week, owners will be without top Fantasy football picks with the Chiefs, Dolphins, Eagles and Rams all on bye. That means you won't have Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, Cooper Kupp or Puka Nacua available for your Week 10 Fantasy football lineups.

Meanwhile, managers who spent a pair of early-round picks to stack Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce will have to dig deep to find suitable replacements on the Fantasy football waiver wire in Week 10. With so many difficult start-or-sit decisions to be made and Fantasy football injuries continuing to mount, having a reliable set of Fantasy football rankings that can help optimize your lineups is a must.

When it comes to ranking players, SportsLine's model beat human experts in Fantasy football for the past several seasons especially when there were big differences in ranking. Over the course of a season, that could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

Now, the model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, has revealed its Fantasy football rankings for Week 10 of the 2023 NFL season.

Top Week 10 Fantasy football picks

One player the model is high on this week: Falcons quarterback Taylor Heinicke. With Mahomes, Jalen Hurts and Tua Tagovailoa on bye and several other quarterbacks battling injuries, Heinicke has become a viable streaming option once again. Heinicke took over for Desmond Ridder in Week 8 and threw for 268 yards and a touchdown while also rushing for 20 yards in a loss to the Vikings in his first start of the season last week.

He's averaging a very respectable 7.5 yards per pass attempt over the last two games and now he has a juicy matchup against a struggling Arizona defense. The Cardinals rank 27th in the NFL in scoring defense (26.7 points per game) and 24th in total defense (352.4 yards per game). Quarterbacks have accounted for 17 touchdowns thus far against Arizona and the model is ranking Heinicke as a top-10 Fantasy football quarterback in Week 10.

And a massive shocker: Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who was the No. 7 Fantasy football quarterback last season, stumbles big-time and doesn't even crack the top 18 at his position. He's a player to consider leaving on the bench. After throwing for 4,113 yards and 25 touchdowns with only seven interceptions in 2022, Lawrence is continuing to progress as a passer.

His 68.3% completion rate and his 7.1 yards per pass attempt are both career-highs, but the Jacksonville offense has sputtered in the red zone. The Jaguars have only scored touchdowns on 46% of their trips inside the 20-yard line and Lawrence only has nine passing touchdowns in eight games as a result. He's only had two games with multiple passing touchdowns this season and now the model advises avoiding him altogether in a difficult matchup against the 49ers' fourth-ranked scoring defense.

How to set Week 10 Fantasy football rankings

The model is also calling for an underrated wide receiver to finish in the top 10 of its Fantasy football WR rankings, ahead of studs like DK Metcalf, D.J. Moore and Deebo Samuel.

So who should you start and sit this week, and which underrated wide receiver could lead you to victory? Visit SportsLine now to get Week 10 Fantasy football rankings for every position and see which shocking wideout comes out of nowhere to crack the top 10, all from the model that has outperformed experts big-time.