Knowing the advantageous Fantasy football matchups is key, and you can expect to see several members of the Washington Commanders high in the Week 11 Fantasy football rankings. That's because the Commanders take on the Houston Texans, a team that's giving up 394.7 yards per game this season, which ranks 30th in the NFL. That means players like wide receiver Terry McLaurin and running back Brian Robinson Jr. could be among the top Week 11 Fantasy football picks. A reliable set of Week 11 Fantasy football rankings can assist in your Week 11 Fantasy football start-sit decisions, trade evaluations or even help you find a gem on the Fantasy football waiver wire the rest of your league may have missed.

When it comes to ranking players, SportsLine's model beat human experts in Fantasy football for the past several seasons especially when there were big differences in ranking. Over the course of a season, that could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

Last week, the model was extremely high on Bears quarterback Justin Fields, saying he'd finish as a top-five player at his position. The result: Fields completed 12 of 20 passes for 167 yards and two touchdowns and gained 147 rushing yards and two scores on 13 carries in Sunday's loss against the Lions. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a huge week.

One player the model is high on this week: Giants wide receiver Darius Slayton. The Giants have won five of their last six games and New York's aerial attack is rounding into form heading into the second half of the season.

In last week's victory against the Houston Texans, Slayton hauled in three receptions for 95 yards and a touchdown. Slayton has been New York's leading receiver his last three games and found the end zone twice in his last three outings. On Sunday, the Giants square off against the Lions, a defense that's giving up 416.2 yards per game. SportsLine's model expects Slayton will have a big day against Detroit, ranking him as a top-10 WR in Week 11.

And a massive shocker: Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, who's thrown for 515 yards and five touchdowns in his last two outings, stumbles big-time and doesn't even crack the top 10 at his position.

Prescott has been playing well since returning from injury, but the Cowboys have a tough matchup against the Vikings on Sunday. Minnesota's defense has given up one touchdown pass or less in three of its last four home games. With such a tough matchup on Sunday, Prescott is a player to consider putting on the bench in Week 11.

