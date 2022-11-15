If your Fantasy football picks usually feature Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle or Mike Evans, you'll need a reliable streaming option for your Week 11 Fantasy football lineups with the Dolphins and Buccaneers on bye. Among the most notable streaming options in Week 11 is Packers wide receiver Christian Watson. The rookie wideout recorded four receptions for 107 yards and three touchdowns in Green Bay's 31-28 victory over the Dallas Cowboys.

Watson and the Packers get an advantageous matchup against the Tennessee Titans on Thursday Night Football. The Titans are giving up 272.6 passing yards per game this season, which ranks 31st in the NFL. Watson could be among the top streaming options in the Week 11 Fantasy football rankings, but which other wide receivers have exploitable Fantasy football matchups that can help you win this week? Before locking in your Week 11 Fantasy football lineups, be sure to check out the Week 11 Fantasy football rankings from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

When it comes to ranking players, SportsLine's model beat human experts in Fantasy football for the past several seasons especially when there were big differences in ranking. Over the course of a season, that could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

Last week, the model was extremely high on Bears quarterback Justin Fields, saying he'd finish as a top-five player at his position. The result: Fields completed 12 of 20 passes for 167 yards and two touchdowns and gained 147 rushing yards and two scores on 13 carries in Sunday's loss against the Lions. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a huge week.

Now, the model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, has revealed its Fantasy football rankings for Week 11 of the 2022 NFL season. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

Top Week 11 Fantasy football picks

One player the model is high on this week: Giants wide receiver Darius Slayton. He is coming off his best performance of the season, recording three receptions for 95 yards and a touchdown against the Texans.

He's now hauled in a TD reception in two of his last three games and is averaging 17.2 yard per catch, which ranks fourth in the NFL. The Giants square off against the Lions on Sunday, a defense that's giving up 416.2 yards per game. SportsLine's model expects Slayton will have a big day against Detroit, ranking him as a top-10 WR in Week 11. See who else to target here.

And a massive shocker: Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, who's thrown for 515 yards and five touchdowns in his last two outings, stumbles big-time and doesn't even crack the top 10 at his position.

Prescott has been playing well since returning from injury, but the Cowboys have a tough matchup against the Vikings on Sunday. Minnesota's defense has given up one touchdown pass or less in three of its last four home games. With such a tough matchup on Sunday, Prescott is a player to consider putting on the bench in Week 11. See who else to fade here.

How to set Week 11 Fantasy football rankings

The model is also calling for a surprising quarterback you aren't even thinking about to finish in the top 10 of its Week 11 Fantasy football rankings. This pick could be the difference between winning big and going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

So who should you start and sit this week? And which surprising quarterback could lead you to victory? Visit SportsLine now to get Week 11 Fantasy football rankings for every position, plus see which QB is going to come out of nowhere to crack the top 10, all from the model that has outperformed experts big-time.