Unless you have a stud running back like Derrick Henry, Nick Chubb or Saquon Barkley, there are plenty of Fantasy football start-sit decisions to be made. Recent performance, opportunity and game flow are all factors you're considering when finalizing your Week 11 Fantasy football lineups, but opponent should also be taken into account for this week's running backs. Brian Robinson Jr. and Antonio Gibson could be attractive in the Fantasy football rankings as Washington takes on Houston's defense, which has allowed the most Fantasy points to opposing RBs.

When it comes to ranking players, SportsLine's model beat human experts in Fantasy football for the past several seasons especially when there were big differences in ranking. Over the course of a season, that could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

Last week, the model was extremely high on Bears quarterback Justin Fields, saying he'd finish as a top-five player at his position. The result: Fields completed 12 of 20 passes for 167 yards and two touchdowns and gained 147 rushing yards and two scores on 13 carries in Sunday's loss against the Lions. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a huge week.

Week 11 of the 2022 NFL season.

Top Week 11 Fantasy football picks

One player the model is high on this week: Steelers receiver George Pickens. The second-round rookie had 55 total yards and a touchdown in his last game as become a bigger part of the offense in recent weeks. Pickens has posted at least 83 yards or scored a touchdown in four of his last six games. With Pittsburgh recently trading away starting wideout Chase Claypool, Pickens should have even more opportunities going forward.

The Steelers host Cincinnati on Sunday, and the Bengals have been a fruitful defense for wideouts in recent weeks. Despite playing below-average passing offenses, Cincinnati has allowed five TDs to opposing receivers over the last four weeks. The model pegs Pickens as a top-10 receiver in its Week 11 Fantasy football WR rankings, giving him WR1 value against the Bengals.

And a massive shocker: Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, who's thrown for 515 yards and five touchdowns in his last two outings, stumbles big-time and doesn't even crack the top 10 at his position.

Prescott has been playing well since returning from injury, but the Cowboys have a tough matchup against the Vikings on Sunday. Minnesota's defense has given up one touchdown pass or less in three of its last four home games. With such a tough matchup on Sunday, Prescott is a player to consider putting on the bench in Week 11.

How to set Week 11 Fantasy football rankings

The model is also calling for a surprising quarterback you aren't even thinking about to finish in the top 10 of its Week 11 Fantasy football rankings. This pick could be the difference between winning big and going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

So who should you start and sit this week? And which surprising quarterback could lead you to victory? Visit SportsLine now to get Week 11 Fantasy football rankings for every position, plus see which QB is going to come out of nowhere to crack the top 10, all from the model that has outperformed experts big-time.