The Chicago Bears' offensive awakening over the last month has been a boon to Justin Fields and tight end Cole Kmet. He's scored five touchdowns over his last three games and leads the position in Fantasy points over that stretch, even besting Travis Kelce and Mark Andrews. With recent injuries to players like Zach Ertz and Dallas Goedert, Kmet has rocketed up the Week 11 Fantasy football rankings. However, slotting Kmet into your Week 11 Fantasy football lineups isn't as easy as it appears with Chicago taking on Atlanta. The Falcons have allowed just one receiving TD to opposing tight ends all year. Before locking in your Week 11 Fantasy football lineups, be sure to check out the Week 11 Fantasy football rankings from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

When it comes to ranking players, SportsLine's model beat human experts in Fantasy football for the past several seasons especially when there were big differences in ranking. Over the course of a season, that could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

Last week, the model was extremely high on Bears quarterback Justin Fields, saying he'd finish as a top-five player at his position. The result: Fields completed 12 of 20 passes for 167 yards and two touchdowns and gained 147 rushing yards and two scores on 13 carries in Sunday's loss against the Lions. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a huge week.

Now, the model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, has revealed its Fantasy football rankings for Week 11 of the 2022 NFL season. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

Top Week 11 Fantasy football picks

One player the model is high on this week: Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson. Since overtaking Damien Harris as the Patriots' lead back in Week 3, Stevenson has been nothing short of sensational. He ranks 10th among running backs in Fantasy points over that span and is coming off 70 total yards and a score last week. Over his last seven games, Stevenson has either scored a touchdown or produced at least 89 scrimmage yards in every contest.

That includes a 143-yard game against the Jets in Week 8, and New England will have a rematch with New York on Sunday. The Jets' run defense also enters in on a tailspin, as the 261 rushing yards it's allowed over the last two games are its most over any two-game stretch this season. Stevenson is a top-15 back per the model's Week 11 Fantasy football projections, and he ranks ahead of other RBs such as Miles Sanders and Jamaal Williams. See who else to target here.

And a massive shocker: Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, who's thrown for 515 yards and five touchdowns in his last two outings, stumbles big-time and doesn't even crack the top 10 at his position.

Prescott has been playing well since returning from injury, but the Cowboys have a tough matchup against the Vikings on Sunday. Minnesota's defense has given up one touchdown pass or less in three of its last four home games. With such a tough matchup on Sunday, Prescott is a player to consider putting on the bench in Week 11. See who else to fade here.

How to set Week 11 Fantasy football rankings

The model is also calling for a surprising quarterback you aren't even thinking about to finish in the top 10 of its Week 11 Fantasy football rankings. This pick could be the difference between winning big and going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

So who should you start and sit this week? And which surprising quarterback could lead you to victory? Visit SportsLine now to get Week 11 Fantasy football rankings for every position, plus see which QB is going to come out of nowhere to crack the top 10, all from the model that has outperformed experts big-time.