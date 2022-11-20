The 2022 NFL schedule continues on Sunday, and you can feel free to slot anyone playing in Bills vs. Browns back into your Week 11 Fantasy football rankings. With several feet of snow falling in Buffalo, the game was moved to Ford Field in Detroit. The indoor playing surface could suit Buffalo's high-powered offense and Cleveland's strong running game. That puts studs like Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs and Nick Chubb back into play for your Fantasy football strategy. Elsewhere in the NFL, the Bears and Falcons will go head-to-head in what could be a ground assault for both sides. Both squads have top-five rushing offenses and run defenses that rank in the bottom half of the NFL, so Justin Fields, David Montgomery, Cordarrelle Patterson and Tyler Allgeier could provide value this week as you make your Fantasy football picks. Before locking in your Week 11 Fantasy football lineups, be sure to check out the Week 11 Fantasy football rankings from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last week, the model was extremely high on Bears quarterback Justin Fields, saying he'd finish as a top-five player at his position. The result: Fields completed 12 of 20 passes for 167 yards and two touchdowns and gained 147 rushing yards and two scores on 13 carries in Sunday's loss against the Lions. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a huge week.

One player the model is high on this week: Cowboys running back Tony Pollard. Playing behind Ezekiel Elliott for his first three seasons, Pollard has shown impressive flashes whenever he's been given opportunities and came into this season averaging 5.1 yards per carry for his career. Now, he's worked himself into a legitimate timeshare with Elliott and the heavier workload hasn't created any issues thus far.

Pollard has averaged 6.0 yards per carry this season and averaged just over 13 touches per game. Over the last two weeks with Elliott battling a knee injury, Pollard has carried the ball 36 times for 246 yards and four touchdowns. Even with Elliott expected back this week, the Cowboys should be getting Pollard 15 to 20 touches, which is why the model likes him as a top-10 running back for Week 11. See who else to target here.

And a massive shocker: Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, who's thrown for 515 yards and five touchdowns in his last two outings, stumbles big-time and doesn't even crack the top 10 at his position.

Prescott has been playing well since returning from injury, but the Cowboys have a tough matchup against the Vikings on Sunday. Minnesota's defense has given up one touchdown pass or less in three of its last four home games. With such a tough matchup on Sunday, Prescott is a player to consider putting on the bench in Week 11. See who else to fade here.

