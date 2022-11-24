Washington running back Brian Robinson Jr.'s return to football after being shot in the preseason has been nothing short of remarkable. While he hasn't completely overtaken fellow running back Antonio Gibson in the Commanders' backfield, each has remained productive in the Fantasy football rankings. Owners with stock in both backs could have some tough Week 12 Fantasy football start-sit decisions to make. Over the last two weeks, both have averaged around 3.5 yards per carry, but each has averaged double-digit Fantasy points in those games. Against an Atlanta defense that has allowed 4.17 yards per carry to opposing running backs, can either emerge as one of the Week 12 Fantasy football sleepers? Before setting your Fantasy football lineups, be sure to check out the Week 12 Fantasy football rankings from SportsLine's proven computer model.

When it comes to ranking players, SportsLine's model beat human experts in Fantasy football for the past several seasons especially when there were big differences in ranking. Over the course of a season, that could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

Last week, the model was extremely high on Cowboys running back Tony Pollard, saying he'd finish as a top-10 player at his position. The result: Pollard rushed 15 times for 80 yards and caught all six of his targets for 109 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 40-3 win over the Vikings. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a huge week.

Now, the model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, has revealed its Fantasy football rankings for Week 12 of the 2022 NFL season. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

Top Week 12 Fantasy football picks

One player the model is high on this week: Cardinals running back James Conner. He has averaged just 3.17 yards per carry over the last two weeks, but there is reason to expect more from him in Week 12 against Los Angeles. The Chargers have allowed the sixth-most rushing yards this season and opponents have picked up 5.5 yards per attempt against them.

With tight end Zach Ertz (knee) out, the status of quarterback Kyler Murray (hamstring) up in the air, and wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins carrying a hamstring injury as well, Arizona's running game should continue to lead its offense. Last week, Kansas City's Isiah Pacheco ran for 107 yards on just 15 carries against a Chargers side that has given up more than 200 rushing yards in three of its last six games. Los Angeles' defense has yet to figure out how to plug its leaky rush defense, and that's why the model predicts Conner will exploit it enough to finish as a top-15 Fantasy running back in Week 12. See who else to target here.

And a massive shocker: Bengals running back Joe Mixon, who's rushed for 173 yards and four touchdowns over his last two outings, stumbles big-time and doesn't even crack the top 20 at his position. Mixon enters Week 12 ranked inside the top 10 in both rushing attempts (158) and rushing touchdowns (6).

However, Mixon has failed to eclipse 60 rushing yards in four of his last five games and will face a stingy Tennessee Titans defense on Sunday. The Titans rank second in the NFL in rushing yards allowed, giving up just 82.2 yards per game on the ground. In Cincinnati's 19-16 victory over the Titans last season, Mixon averaged just 3.9 yards per carry and finished with 54 rushing yards. With such a tough matchup on Sunday, Mixon is a player to consider putting on the bench in Week 12. See who else to fade here.

How to set Week 12 Fantasy football rankings

The model is also calling for a surprising quarterback you aren't even thinking about to finish in the top 10 of its Week 12 Fantasy football rankings. This pick could be the difference between winning big and going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

So who should you start and sit this week? And which surprising quarterback could lead you to victory? Visit SportsLine now to get Week 12 Fantasy football rankings for every position, plus see which QB is going to come out of nowhere to crack the top 10, all from the model that has outperformed experts big-time.