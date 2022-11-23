Week 12 of the NFL schedule brings plenty of tough questions for owners as they set their Fantasy football lineups. Should you go with a proven option like Saints running back Alvin Kamara, who faces a tough San Francisco 49ers defensive front, or roll the dice on a lower-owned, high-upside option like Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco, who ran for 107 yards in last week's victory over the Chargers? Is a player like Broncos running back Latavius Murray, who's expected to get the majority of the workload after Denver released Melvin Gordon III, safe to rely on in your Week 12 Fantasy football picks? These are the types of questions owners will have to answer before locking in their Week 12 Fantasy football strategy. Before setting your Fantasy football lineups, be sure to check out the Week 12 Fantasy football rankings from SportsLine's proven computer model.

When it comes to ranking players, SportsLine's model beat human experts in Fantasy football for the past several seasons especially when there were big differences in ranking. Over the course of a season, that could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

Last week, the model was extremely high on Cowboys running back Tony Pollard, saying he'd finish as a top-10 player at his position. The result: Pollard rushed 15 times for 80 yards and caught all six of his targets for 109 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 40-3 win over the Vikings. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a huge week.

Now, the model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, has revealed its Fantasy football rankings for Week 12 of the 2022 NFL season. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

Top Week 12 Fantasy football picks

One player the model is high on this week: Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert. He is coming off a strong showing against the Browns, carrying the ball eight times for 65 yards and a touchdown. He averaged 8.1 yards per carry against the Browns and will now square off against a Texans defense that's giving up 178.9 rushing yards per game, which ranks dead-last in the NFL.

Mostert's involvement in the ground game should remain steady this week as the Dolphins look to win their fifth consecutive game. He's also been a factor in the passing game in recent weeks, having been targeted at least four times in two of his last four outings. That's one of the main reasons why the model ranks Mostert as a top-20 running back this week, making him a rock-solid RB2 option against the Texans. See who else to target here.

And a massive shocker: Bengals running back Joe Mixon, who's rushed for 173 yards and four touchdowns over his last two outings, stumbles big-time and doesn't even crack the top 20 at his position. Mixon enters Week 12 ranked inside the top 10 in both rushing attempts (158) and rushing touchdowns (6).

However, Mixon has failed to eclipse 60 rushing yards in four of his last five games and will face a stingy Tennessee Titans defense on Sunday. The Titans rank second in the NFL in rushing yards allowed, giving up just 82.2 yards per game on the ground. In Cincinnati's 19-16 victory over the Titans last season, Mixon averaged just 3.9 yards per carry and finished with 54 rushing yards. With such a tough matchup on Sunday, Mixon is a player to consider putting on the bench in Week 12. See who else to fade here.

How to set Week 12 Fantasy football rankings

The model is also calling for a surprising quarterback you aren't even thinking about to finish in the top 10 of its Week 12 Fantasy football rankings. This pick could be the difference between winning big and going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

So who should you start and sit this week? And which surprising quarterback could lead you to victory? Visit SportsLine now to get Week 12 Fantasy football rankings for every position, plus see which QB is going to come out of nowhere to crack the top 10, all from the model that has outperformed experts big-time.