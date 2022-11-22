The New Orleans Saints won their fourth game of the season last week, beating Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams 27-20 at home. Tight end Juwan Johnson hauled in three receptions for 47 yards and a touchdown, but where will he land in the Week 12 Fantasy football rankings? Johnson has caught a touchdown in his last three games, but now he'll square off against a 49ers defense that's giving up just 283.9 yards per game.

Should Johnson be included in your Week 12 Fantasy football rankings? And how should you handle Bears QB Justin Fields, who's listed as "day-to-day" with an injury to his non-throwing shoulder? Before setting your Fantasy football lineups, be sure to check out the Week 12 Fantasy football rankings from SportsLine's proven computer model.

When it comes to ranking players, SportsLine's model beat human experts in Fantasy football for the past several seasons especially when there were big differences in ranking. Over the course of a season, that could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

Last week, the model was extremely high on Cowboys running back Tony Pollard, saying he'd finish as a top-10 player at his position. The result: Pollard rushed 15 times for 80 yards and caught all six of his targets for 109 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 40-3 win over the Vikings. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a huge week.

Now, the model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, has revealed its Fantasy football rankings for Week 12 of the 2022 NFL season.

Top Week 12 Fantasy football picks

One player the model is high on this week: Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert. Mostert had yet another productive performance against the Browns, carrying the ball eight times for 65 yards and a touchdown. He also hauled in all four of his targets for an additional 22 yards. He's now found the end zone in his last two games and been targeted at least four times in the passing game in two of his last four outings.

Mostert has averaged at least 4.6 yards per carry in three of his last four games and could see a big workload on Sunday against the Texans. If Miami establishes an early lead, the Dolphins will want to churn the clock by running the ball. That's one of the main reasons why the model ranks Mostert as a top-20 running back this week, making him a rock-solid RB2 option against the Texans.

And a massive shocker: Bengals running back Joe Mixon, who's rushed for 173 yards and four touchdowns over his last two outings, stumbles big-time and doesn't even crack the top 20 at his position. Mixon enters Week 12 ranked inside the top 10 in both rushing attempts (158) and rushing touchdowns (6).

However, Mixon has failed to eclipse 60 rushing yards in four of his last five games and will face a stingy Tennessee Titans defense on Sunday. The Titans rank second in the NFL in rushing yards allowed, giving up just 82.2 yards per game on the ground. In Cincinnati's 19-16 victory over the Titans last season, Mixon averaged just 3.9 yards per carry and finished with 54 rushing yards. With such a tough matchup on Sunday, Mixon is a player to consider putting on the bench in Week 12.

How to set Week 12 Fantasy football rankings

The model is also calling for a surprising quarterback you aren't even thinking about to finish in the top 10 of its Week 12 Fantasy football rankings.

So who should you start and sit this week? And which surprising quarterback could lead you to victory? Visit SportsLine now to get Week 12 Fantasy football rankings for every position, plus see which QB is going to come out of nowhere to crack the top 10, all from the model that has outperformed experts big-time.