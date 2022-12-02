In one of the most impressive stories of the NFL season, Washington Commanders rookie running back Brian Robinson Jr. broke out for his first career 100-yard game in Week 12 against the Atlanta Falcons. Robinson showed how far he's come from a preseason shooting incident to run for 105 yards on 18 carries with two receptions for 20 yards and a touchdown. Owners that have been sweating out weekly Fantasy football start-sit decisions between Robinson and teammate Antonio Gibson appear to have another choice to make in their Week 13 Fantasy football rankings when Washington plays the New York Giants. Washington should be poised to lead its Week 13 offense with its ground attack, and give Robinson the chance to build off of last week's performance and come through for anyone who uses him for their Fantasy football picks. Before setting your Week 13 Fantasy football lineups, be sure to check out the Week 13 Fantasy football rankings from SportsLine's proven computer model.

When it comes to ranking players, SportsLine's model beat human experts in Fantasy football for the past several seasons especially when there were big differences in ranking. Over the course of a season, that could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home emptyhanded.

Last week, the model was extremely high on Raiders running back Josh Jacobs, saying he'd finish as a top-five player at his position. The result: Jacobs ran 33 times for 229 yards and two touchdowns while also catching six passes for 74 yards. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a huge week.

One player the model is high on this week: Ravens running back Gus Edwards. He missed the previous two games with a hamstring injury, but came back last Sunday with 52 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries.

Even though Baltimore's Week 13 opponent, the Denver Broncos, beat the Jaguars in Week 8, they allowed 191 rushing yards. Last week, the Broncos yielded 185 yards on the ground to the Carolina Panthers. Denver has given up over 750 yards of total offense the last two weeks and now faces an angry Baltimore team that let a win get away from them last Sunday. Edwards will be another week removed from his hamstring injury, and the model says he's a top-20 option in its Week 13 Fantasy football RB rankings.

And a massive shocker: Dolphins running back Jeff Wilson Jr., who has produced 267 scrimmage yards and three touchdowns in three weeks with Miami, stumbles big-time and doesn't even crack the top 35 at his position. The longtime San Francisco backup was a Fantasy football waiver wire star early in the season when 49ers running back Elijah Mitchell went down with a knee injury, but the acquisition of Christian McCaffrey briefly turned Wilson back into a bench or drop candidate.

However, Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel acquired Wilson at the trade deadline, and Wilson's familiarity with McDaniel's offense allowed him to transition into the lineup. Wilson averaged only 3.0 yards per carry last week while through a lower leg injury that he suffered early in the game. Now, Raheem Mostert is expected to return to the lineup in Week 13 which could cut into Wilson's workload.

