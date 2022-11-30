After winning back-to-back NFL MVP awards and leading plenty of owners to championships in the process, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers was showing no signs of slowing down heading into his 18th season. However, anybody who drafted Rodgers has been sorely disappointed with his productivity and position in the Fantasy football rankings. If you're searching for a quarterback to stream, who are your options this week? A reliable set of Week 13 Fantasy football picks can help you address those pressing roster needs and also ensure that you nail your Fantasy football start-sit decisions to optimize your Week 13 Fantasy football rankings. So before setting your Week 13 Fantasy football lineups, be sure to check out the Week 13 Fantasy football rankings from SportsLine's proven computer model.

When it comes to ranking players, SportsLine's model beat human experts in Fantasy football for the past several seasons especially when there were big differences in ranking. Over the course of a season, that could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home emptyhanded.

Last week, the model was extremely high on Raiders running back Josh Jacobs, saying he'd finish as a top-five player at his position. The result: Jacobs ran 33 times for 229 yards and two touchdowns while also catching six passes for 74 yards. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a huge week.

Now, the model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, has revealed its Fantasy football rankings for Week 13 of the 2022 NFL season.

Top Week 13 Fantasy football picks

One player the model is high on this week: Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco. Kansas City made it a point to bolster its running back room after Clyde Edwards-Helaire missed 10 games in his first two seasons by adding an mix of established veterans and hungry youngsters during the offseason.

The Rutgers product is a well-built speedster who began impressing the Kansas City coaching staff from the moment he arrived. He made the 53-man roster, earned a role in the offense and has worked his way up to the depth chart throughout the season. Now, Pacheco is the No. 1 running back for the Chiefs, having carried the ball 53 times for 258 yards and a score in the last three weeks.

And a massive shocker: Dolphins running back Jeff Wilson Jr., who has produced 267 scrimmage yards and three touchdowns in three weeks with Miami, stumbles big-time and doesn't even crack the top 35 at his position. The longtime San Francisco backup was a Fantasy football waiver wire star early in the season when 49ers running back Elijah Mitchell went down with a knee injury, but the acquisition of Christian McCaffrey briefly turned Wilson back into a bench or drop candidate.

However, Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel acquired Wilson at the trade deadline, and Wilson's familiarity with McDaniel's offense allowed him to transition into the lineup. Wilson averaged only 3.0 yards per carry last week while through a lower leg injury that he suffered early in the game. Now, Raheem Mostert is expected to return to the lineup in Week 13 which could cut into Wilson's workload.

How to set Week 13 Fantasy football rankings

The model is also calling for a surprising quarterback you aren't even thinking about to finish in the top two of its Week 13 Fantasy football rankings.

So who should you start and sit this week? And which surprising quarterback could lead you to victory? Visit SportsLine now to get Week 13 Fantasy football rankings for every position, plus see which QB is going to come out of nowhere to crack the top two, all from the model that has outperformed experts big-time.