Knowing the advantageous Fantasy football matchups is key, and you can expect to see several members of the Dallas Cowboys high in the Week 14 Fantasy football rankings. That's because the Cowboys take on the Houston Texans, a team that's giving up 378.3 yards per game this season, which ranks 28th in the NFL. That means players like wide receiver CeeDee Lamb and running back Ezekiel Elliott could be among the top Week 14 Fantasy football picks. But can you trust a player like Michael Gallup, who finished with 23 yards and two touchdowns in Dallas' victory over the Colts last Sunday? A reliable set of Week 14 Fantasy football picks can help answer those questions and assist in your Week 14 Fantasy football start-sit decisions or even help you find a gem in the free agent pool the rest of your league may have missed. Before locking in your Week 14 Fantasy football lineups, be sure to check out the Week 14 Fantasy football rankings from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

When it comes to ranking players, SportsLine's model beat human experts in Fantasy football for the past several seasons especially when there were big differences in ranking. Over the course of a season, that could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty handed.

Last week, the model was extremely high on Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, saying he'd finish as a top-10 player at his position. The result: St. Brown hauled in 11 receptions for 114 yards and two touchdowns in Detroit's 40-14 victory over the Jaguars. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a huge week.

Now, the model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, has revealed its Fantasy football rankings for Week 14 of the 2022 NFL season. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

Top Week 14 Fantasy football picks

One player the model is high on this week: Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen. He is coming off a quiet performance, recording just two catches for 27 yards during last Sunday's 27-22 win against the Jets.

However, Thielen and the Vikings get a much more advantageous matchup on Sunday against the Lions. Detroit's defense is giving up 402.2 yards per game, which ranks dead-last in the NFL. In addition, Thielen hauled in six receptions for 61 yards and a touchdown in Minnesota's 28-24 victory over the Lions earlier this season. SportsLine's model expects Thielen will have a big day against Detroit, ranking him as a top-20 WR in Week 14. See who else to target here.

And a massive shocker: Bills running back Devin Singletary, who's ran for 256 yards and four touchdowns in his last four games, stumbles big-time and doesn't even crack the top 20 at his position.

Singletary has been playing well in recent weeks, but he's seen rookie James Cook eat into his workload. Cook led the Bills in both carries (14) and rushing yards (64) in last week's victory over the Patriots. Plus, Singletary and the Bills will square off against the New York Jets, a defense that's giving up just 307.0 yards per game this season, the fourth-best mark in the league. With such a tough matchup on Sunday, Singletary is a player to consider putting on the bench in Week 14. See who else to fade here.

How to set Week 14 Fantasy football rankings

The model is also calling for a surprising quarterback you aren't even thinking about to finish in the top five of its Week 14 Fantasy football rankings. This pick could be the difference between winning big and going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

So who should you start and sit this week? And which surprising quarterback could lead you to victory? Visit SportsLine now to get Week 14 Fantasy football rankings for every position, plus see which QB is going to come out of nowhere to crack the top 10, all from the model that has outperformed experts big-time.