Week 14 Fantasy football lineups may look a little barren considering there are six teams on bye this week. The running back position, especially, is taking a hit with the likes of Alvin Kamara and Jonathan Taylor resting at home. But players with less name recognition have emerged in recent weeks and could factor into your Week 14 Fantasy football strategy. Rookie backs like Isiah Pacheco and Rachaad White have leapfrogged veterans on their respective teams and could be intriguing Week 14 Fantasy football start-sit decisions. Before locking in your Week 14 Fantasy football lineups, be sure to check out the Week 14 Fantasy football rankings from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last week, the model was extremely high on Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, saying he'd finish as a top-10 player at his position. The result: St. Brown hauled in 11 receptions for 114 yards and two touchdowns in Detroit's 40-14 victory over the Jaguars. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a huge week.

Top Week 14 Fantasy football picks

One player the model is high on this week: Broncos running back Latavius Murray. The well-traveled veteran has been Denver's lead back over the last three games following the benching and then release of Melvin Gordon. Murray has been a lone bright spot in a struggling offense, as he's averaged 77 total yards over the last three with one touchdown scored.

Denver takes on Kansas City on Sunday, and Murray has found the end zone in three straight games against the Chiefs. Those three happened to come with three different teams, as he seems to have their number no matter what colored jersey he's wearing. Kansas City was also torched for 155 scrimmage yards last week by Cincinnati backup Samaje Perine. With Murray's success against a team that's also struggling to stop the run, he is ranked as a top-15 RB option in SportsLine's Week 14 Fantasy football RB rankings. See who else to target here.

And a massive shocker: Bills running back Devin Singletary, who's ran for 256 yards and four touchdowns in his last four games, stumbles big-time and doesn't even crack the top 20 at his position.

Singletary has been playing well in recent weeks, but he's seen rookie James Cook eat into his workload. Cook led the Bills in both carries (14) and rushing yards (64) in last week's victory over the Patriots. Plus, Singletary and the Bills will square off against the New York Jets, a defense that's giving up just 307.0 yards per game this season, the fourth-best mark in the league. With such a tough matchup on Sunday, Singletary is a player to consider putting on the bench in Week 14. See who else to fade here.

