Owners were already aware of Jalen Hurts' potential as a runner when they made him one of the top Fantasy football picks. However, few expected that he might take such a large step forward as a passer in 2022. Hurts enters Week 14 completing 68.1% of his passes while throwing for 20 touchdowns. He also continues to be one of the most dynamic running quarterbacks in the league with 609 yards and nine touchdowns on the ground. He's a lock for your Week 14 Fantasy football lineups against a Giants squad that ranks 23rd in total defense and will be sky-high in the Week 14 Fantasy football rankings. Before locking in your Week 14 Fantasy football lineups, be sure to check out the Week 14 Fantasy football rankings from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

When it comes to ranking players, SportsLine's model beat human experts in Fantasy football for the past several seasons especially when there were big differences in ranking. Over the course of a season, that could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty handed.

Last week, the model was extremely high on Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, saying he'd finish as a top-10 player at his position. The result: St. Brown hauled in 11 receptions for 114 yards and two touchdowns in Detroit's 40-14 victory over the Jaguars. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a huge week.

Now, the model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, has revealed its Fantasy football rankings for Week 14 of the 2022 NFL season. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

Top Week 14 Fantasy football picks

One player the model is high on this week: Broncos running back Latavius Murray. The 32-year-old has made a long career out of being a reliable runner. Since joining the Broncos earlier this year, he's provided a steady hand for an offense that's needed it badly. Murray has reached double-digit touches in every game he's appeared for Denver and has played in well over 70% of snaps in the two games since he's taken over as the team's starter.

During those two games, he's been fed the ball a total of 35 times and has had over 20 touches in two of his last three appearances. Now, he'll take on a Kansas City defense that just allowed Samaje Perine to pile up 155 scrimmage yards. See who else to target here.

And a massive shocker: Bills running back Devin Singletary, who's ran for 256 yards and four touchdowns in his last four games, stumbles big-time and doesn't even crack the top 20 at his position.

Singletary has been playing well in recent weeks, but he's seen rookie James Cook eat into his workload. Cook led the Bills in both carries (14) and rushing yards (64) in last week's victory over the Patriots. Plus, Singletary and the Bills will square off against the New York Jets, a defense that's giving up just 307.0 yards per game this season, the fourth-best mark in the league. With such a tough matchup on Sunday, Singletary is a player to consider putting on the bench in Week 14. See who else to fade here.

How to set Week 14 Fantasy football rankings

The model is also calling for a surprising quarterback you aren't even thinking about to finish in the top five of its Week 14 Fantasy football rankings. This pick could be the difference between winning big and going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

So who should you start and sit this week? And which surprising quarterback could lead you to victory? Visit SportsLine now to get Week 14 Fantasy football rankings for every position, plus see which QB is going to come out of nowhere to crack the top 10, all from the model that has outperformed experts big-time.